Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Variety

China Box Office: ‘New Gods’ Sequel Beats ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Chinese animation film “New Gods: Yang Jian” was the top film at the mainland China box office over the latest weekend. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opened in third place. “New Gods: Yang Jian” earned 19.8 million (RMB134 million) on its debut between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. It places ahead of previous winner “Moon Man” which slipped from first to second place with a $17.8 million (RMB121 million) fourth weekend. “Moon Man” now has a $397 million (RMB2.70 billion) cumulative. “New Gods: Yang Jian” is a continuation of the “New Gods” franchise from Light Chaser Animation,...
MOVIES
WWD

Paolo Martorano Bespoke to Begin Offering Made-to-measure

Even during the darkest days of the pandemic, custom tailor Paolo Martorano’s customers continued to dress — and place orders for bespoke suits. He also bucked the norm by attracting a large number of customers who were not only bored during lockdown and wanted new clothes, but were unable to work with their Savile Row tailors who couldn’t come to the U.S. due to travel restrictions.
BUSINESS
