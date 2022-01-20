Read full article on original website
Related
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 22, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Calls Plays Again
This week, the Cardinals’ quarterback had more success than he did the week before against Cincinnati as the players executed better.
Arizona Cardinals schedule: Summer slate ends against the Titans
Arizona Cardinals schedule: Week 3 preseason Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Aug. 27 @ Titans 6:00 PM TBD Arizona
New York Giants schedule: Getting it right against the Jets
New York Giants schedule: Week 2 preseason Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Aug. 28 @ Jets 1:00 PM ET NFL
NFL・
Comments / 0