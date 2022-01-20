ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Women Allegedly Attacked Airport Employee at JFK, Beat Him With His Own Radio

By Hopkins
 5 days ago
Why can't people work out their disagreements like civil adults? Police say that they have made three arrests from an incident in September at John F. Kennedy International Airport. While the alleged crime happened in late September, officials released details Thursday as they arrested the three suspects. PIX 11 says that...

Related
Sand Hills Express

Three women charged for allegedly assaulting Delta Airlines employees

Three women from Long Island, New York, are facing federal charges for allegedly kicking and punching Delta Airlines employees after they weren’t allowed to board a flight, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. The alleged assault could land the women in prison for up to ten years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
goldrushcam.com

Three Long Island Women Indicted for Assaulting a Delta Airlines Security Officer at JFK Airport - Victim was Struck with His Own Radio, Punched in the Face and Kicked by Defendants

January 13, 2022 - An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Jordan Nixon, Janessa Torres and Johara Zavala with assaulting an airline security officer in a jetway at John F. Kennedy International Airport (“JFK Airport”) on September 22, 2021. The defendants were arrested this morning and are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Three Women Beat Delta Security Guard to Floor With His Own Radio, Feds Say

Three women have been accused of beating an airline security officer to the ground with his own radio last fall after he tried to stop them from getting on their Delta flight to Puerto Rico. An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges the incident took place at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sept. 22. The women—identified as Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44—were stopped from boarding their flight after acting “belligerent, with one appearing to be visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated, and another who was refusing to properly wear her mask,” the complaint states. The three women are then accused of “yelling and cursing” at staff before repeatedly striking the security guard with his radio until he fell to the ground. “All three defendants then punched and kicked [the guard] in the face and body while [he] was on the floor,” according to the document. Two employees were hospitalized. All three women have pleaded not guilty, according to The Washington Post. They face as much as 10 years in prison if convicted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

3 Women Charged With Beating Airline Security Officer at JFK

NEW YORK (AP) — Three women are facing federal charges of attacking an airline security worker who tried to block them from boarding a flight at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport in September because of what prosecutors say was problematic behavior, including a refusal to wear a face mask properly.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Three women allegedly beat Delta worker at JFK ahead of flight to Puerto Rico

QUEENS — Three women allegedly beat a Delta security officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday. Jordan Nixon, 21; Janessa Torres, 21 and Johara Zavala, 44, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Sept. 22 JFK incident. They allegedly beat the security officer […]
QUEENS, NY
TravelNoire

3 Women Charged With Attacking Delta Air Lines Security Staff At JFK

Three women are facing federal charges after assaulting Delta Air Lines security employees who denied them boarding for their flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. Earlier in the fall, Long Island residents Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johanna Zavala, 44, were due to board an afternoon flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico since their morning flight reservation was changed. Having ordered nine alcoholic beverages between them at the airport bar in a span of four hours, the trio appeared to be intoxicated and, according to prosecutors, were therefore unfit to board the flight.
DRINKS
94.3 Lite FM

NBC News

Poughkeepsie, NY
