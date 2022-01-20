Man shot outside Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot outside Tacoma Mall on Wednesday night.

According to a Tacoma Police Department spokesperson, an off-duty officer working at the mall heard shots fired in the parking lot on the north side of the mall around 7:45 p.m.

When the off-duty officer went to check on the area, he found a man on the ground outside Jamba Juice.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later said his condition improved and his injuries were no longer life-threatening.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group