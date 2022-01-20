ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot outside Tacoma Mall

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot outside Tacoma Mall on Wednesday night.

According to a Tacoma Police Department spokesperson, an off-duty officer working at the mall heard shots fired in the parking lot on the north side of the mall around 7:45 p.m.

When the off-duty officer went to check on the area, he found a man on the ground outside Jamba Juice.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later said his condition improved and his injuries were no longer life-threatening.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troy
5d ago

It's the Tacoma mall there has been one shooting after another It shouldn't surprise anybod anybody! And now that the democrats have passed this new law the police can't do anything if somebody's prowling around in the parking lot breaking your windows and still in stuff out of your cars are your cars They could only watch .

