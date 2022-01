COVID-19 and its neurological consequences particularly burden marginalized communities, and so can only be effectively treated by advancing health equity. Our world has witnessed over 275 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 5 million related deaths1. Marginalized communities everywhere continue to be disproportionately affected as the pandemic amplifies longstanding health and healthcare disparities. As an example, in the United States, members of the Black, Indigenous and Latino communities remain two to three times more likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and to die from this disease2. Dismantling structural racism is necessary to improve neurological health, as greater attention is focused on understanding and addressing the post-acute neurological consequences of COVID-19, or the neurological manifestations of what is sometimes called long COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO