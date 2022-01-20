ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Senate Republicans Block Election Bill, Democrats Look To Fall Short On Filibuster Changes

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vwlmm_0dqX09wo00

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked a sweeping election bill, setting up a push by Senate Democrats to try to change the chamber’s legislative filibuster.

Senators voted 49-51, falling short of 60 votes needed to advance the legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act, which would overhaul elections and campaign finance laws, along with the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Democrats spent hours leading up to the vote making an 11th-hour plea for the legislation, directed at both Republicans and their own members, warning that the votes would go down as a “crucial moment in history”.

“To every member of this body who treasures our precious experiment in self-rule, to every member horrified by the muck of voter suppression, and to everyone who believes this chamber is still capable of defending democracy in its hour of great need, I urge a yes vote,” Senator Chuck Schumer said Wednesday on the floor of the chamber prior to the vote.

At least 10 Republicans would have needed to vote with Democrats to clear the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster, which was not expected to happen amid widespread GOP opposition to the voting legislation.

Two Democrats, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have said they will oppose most proposed changes to the filibuster.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin again vowed Wednesday that he would not vote to alter the filibuster as the Senate prepares to vote on changing the rule Wednesday night.

“I will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” Manchin said. “The filibuster plays an important role in protecting our democracy from the transitory passions of the majority and respecting the input of the minority in the Senate.”

“For those who believe bipartisanship is impossible, we have proven them wrong. Ending the filibuster would be the easy way out. I cannot support such a perilous course for this nation when elected leaders are sent to Washington to unite our country by putting politics and party aside,” he added.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Over A Hundred Conservative Groups Call On Education Secretary To Resign Over Infamous ‘Domestic Terrorists’ Letter

Over 100 conservative groups and leaders are calling on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign over allegations that he collaborated with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to draft the infamous letter equating parents to domestic terrorists. The Conservative Action Project (CAP), along with 120 conservative groups and leaders, released...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Elections
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Elections
State
West Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

‘Free Speech Advocates’ Panic Over Parents Push For More Curriculum Transparency

Teachers, unions, and “free speech advocates” argue that more school curriculum transparency would be equivalent to “educational gag orders,” experts told NBC News. State lawmakers in at least 12 states across the U.S. have introduced legislation to promote more school transparency by requiring teachers to post educational materials online, NBC News reported.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Claims 2022 Elections Won’t Be Legit, Fouled By Voter Suppression Unless Democrats’ Voting Bill Passes. Adds 2020 Had “Highest Voter Turnout” In History

For more than a year, the left has blamed Donald Trump for undermining the sanctity of American elections by promoting “The Big Lie” – that is, that the 2020 election was stolen. But on Wednesday, as his favored “voting rights” bill was flaming out in Congress, thanks...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Oklahoma Democrat Thinks He Owns Conservatives With Bill Requiring Fathers To Pay For Pregnant Women’s Medical Bills

Left-wing Oklahoma state Rep. Forrest Bennett came up with what he thought was a clever way to shame conservatives for their attempts to restrict abortion. “If Oklahoma is going to restrict a woman’s right to choose, we sure better make sure the man involved can’t just walk away from his responsibility,” he tweeted on Friday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Gop#Democratic
The Free Press - TFP

Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Florida’s Educational Leadership In “Florida School Choice Week” Proclamation

Gov. DeSantis has issued an official proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 Florida School Choice Week. The proclamation from Gov. DeSantis comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide, including the expansion of Florida’s voucher, tax-credit scholarship, and education savings account policies. The proclamation highlights...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Panel Of Three GOP Judges Issues A “Spanking” To Two California Counties That Closed Gun Stores During The Pandemic

A federal appeals court has ruled that two California counties violated the Second Amendment when they demanded that gun shops close at the beginning of the pandemic. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a “belated spanking,” as The Washington Times put it, to Los Angeles and Ventura counties for shuttering gun stores in 2020 for 11 days and 48 days, respectively – even as they allowed hardware stores, bike shops, golf courses and boatyards to remain open as “essential” businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

U.S. “Lethal Aid” Reaches Ukraine, American Diplomats Prepping For Evacuation

The first U.S. shipment of “lethal aid” arrived in Ukraine, less than 24-hours after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Russian officials. “The first shipment of assistance recently directed by President Biden to Ukraine arrived in Ukraine tonight. This shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine,” tweeted the US Embassy in Kyiv.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign Launches ‘Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Campaign announced on Friday, ‘Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops’, literally flip flops. “After 600+ days of ineffective lockdowns & mandates, 3 things are certain with Dr. Fauci: He flips,” said the campaign. “He flops. He fails. To commemorate Fauci’s flip flopping, we’re launching EXCLUSIVE Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops on our Team DeSantis storefront.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
99K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy