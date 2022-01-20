ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

UPSET ALERT! Alize Cornet knocks out No.3 seed Garbine Muguruza in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn interesting turn of events, 3rd seed and one of the tournament favorite, Garbine Muguruza has crashed out of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard lost her second round match to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in straight sets 3-6,3-6 on Rod Laver Arena. Muguruza was projected to go deep in...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘I gave up so much as a kid to get to where I am now,’ Danielle Collins BLASTS past Alize Cornet to reach her second Australian Open semifinal

Danielle Collins‘ dream fortnight just keeps getting better as she storms past Frenchwoman Alize Cornet to reach her second grand slam semifinal. She defeated Cornet in straight sets 7-5,6-1 to become the second American to reach the semifinal of the 2022 Australian Open after Madison Keys booked a last 4 spot yesterday.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Watson#Spaniard#Frenchwoman#Alizecornet#Covid#Estonian
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
newschain

Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time. The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final – and was then accused by his opponent of receiving preferential treatment.The Canadian became involved in a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes at the start of the second set of his 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 defeat over the amount of time Nadal was taking to get ready to receive serve.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation, the 22-year-old shouted: “You guys are all corrupt,” and he and Nadal then exchanged words at the net about the matter.Shapovalov is far...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I'm completely destroyed'

Rafael Nadal is through to his seventh Australian Open semi-final and the 36th at Majors in a career. Rafa had to dig deep against the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, prevailing 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and eight minutes to remain on the course towards the 21st Major crown.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“What should I do with it” Denis Shapovalov SMASHES racquet after losing a heated clash with Rafael Nadal

World No. 14 Denis Shapovalov lost to World No. 6 Rafael Nadal in a gritty battle in the quarter-final clash on the Rod Laver Arena in the ongoing 2022 Australian Open. Nadal won the 5-set thriller 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the 4 hours and 8-minute marathon clash battling the hot conditions and injury scare that required medical attention as well.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘You guys are all corrupt’: Denis Shapovalov rants at umpire over Rafael Nadal’s play at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov accused a match umpire of being "corrupt" over what he thought was Rafael Nadal's slow play at the Australian Open.Canadian Shapovalov pulled off one of the biggest victories of his career to beat third seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round to reach his third slam quarter-final and first in Melbourne.But the 22-year-old was unable to find his best form in the opening set against the Spaniard, though, and then showed his frustration by getting into a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes over the time Nadal was taking between points.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy