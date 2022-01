The calendar is creeping towards February and that means the home stretch of the college basketball season is upon us. USC currently sits at No. 24 in the NET rankings and as it stands right now is playing for seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans have a pair of Quad I wins (in their only two opportunities thus far) and have had no slips to bad teams, running up a 10-0 mark against Quad III and IV teams. Both of those virtues are key to getting the highest seed possible, especially coming out of the country’s fifth-rated conference (per Jeff Sagarin). As the Trojans move towards March, let’s take a look at some of their more relevant stats and see what’s powered their 16-2 record to this point.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO