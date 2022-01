It wasn't all bad, but it was another collapse in another winnable SEC game. Missouri men's basketball fell 86-76 to Alabama on Saturday, falling to 2-4 in conference play and slipping farther away from the pipe dream of playing after the SEC Tournament. Despite that, there were some good things to look at despite the late collapse that saw the Tigers drop their third game in the previous four.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO