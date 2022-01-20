ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tradin' Jabs with Linda Cohn | Kempe, Quick & Women In Sports Media

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the year's second installment of Tradin' Jabs, host Jack Jablonski is joined by...

Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Black Enterprise

White Hockey Player Suspended And Cut From Team For Allegedly Making Racist Gesture to Black Opponent

The East Coast Hockey League suspended player Jacob Panetta indefinitely after being accused of making a racist gesture toward a Black player over the weekend. ESPN reports that the Jacksonville Iceman defenseman is accused of making a racist taunt at South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban. The accusations stemmed from a Saturday game when South Carolina’s Andrew Cherniwchan and Jacksonville goalie Justin Kapelmaster sparked a tussle between the teams.
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Lindsey Vonn News

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin next month and a United States skiing great will be a part of the coverage. Lindsey Vonn, one of the best skiers in United States Olympics history, will be a part of NBC’s coverage for this year’s games. NBC announced the...
Linda Cohn
Adrian Kempe
CBS LA

Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
Bruins' Homestand Closes with Loss to Anaheim

BOSTON - The Bruins' lengthy homestand came to a close on a low note on Monday night with a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. Boston finished the seven-game stint on Causeway Street with a 5-2-0 record and will head out on a three-game road trip to Colorado, Arizona, and Dallas beginning on Wednesday.
Maven's Memories: My Favorite Clark Gillies Moments

On the ice everything. Off the ice, ditto. He scored a ton of goals. He protected a ton of teammates. He was the balance wheel of the Trio Grande Line along with Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy. He's in the Hockey Hall of Fame for his surplus of stupendous scores,...
SAY WHAT: 'WEAR THEM DOWN'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Oilers. "Clark being from Western Canada, we had a lot in common. As good as a player as he was, he was a really (well)-respected player around the league - not just because he'd punch your lights out, but because he was a really good player and played in the big games. If you just want to look at him as a hockey player, you'd see he was probably in the Top-10 players all-time in playoff games played, I would bet, as a lot of those Islanders would be. That would be my thing on Clark.
Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ BOS

Leaning on Connor, Morrissey eats minutes and more. As the Jets prepare for their first battle with the Bruins, today will be a day that they will be leaning heavily on their star players like Kyle Connor. The Michigan product has points in three straight games (2G-3A) and has helped the Jets power play continue to produce.
SAY WHAT: 'DID A LOT OF THINGS RIGHT'

What was talked about following a 5-3 loss in Edmonton. "For whoever was complaining about the Oilers goaltending, he kept them in the game, that's for sure. We had lots of opportunities to go up or change momentum lots of times… Just couldn't put it in." ON HOW THE...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ OILERS

FLAMES (18-11-6) vs. OILERS (18-16-2) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (43) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Oilers:. Points - Leon Draisaitl (54) Goals - Draisaitl (26) Special...
Armstrong Gets Call-Up from Broadcasting Taxi Squad

During his playing career, Colby Armstrong earned a number of call-ups from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Pittsburgh. Now that he's on the broadcasting side, he got another one for the Penguins' back-to-back set - this time from pre- and post-game coverage to color commentary in the radio booth. On game days, Armstrong...
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
