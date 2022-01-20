Tradin' Jabs with Linda Cohn | Kempe, Quick & Women In Sports Media

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Oilers. "Clark being from Western Canada, we had a lot in common. As good as a player as he was, he was a really (well)-respected player around the league - not just because he'd punch your lights out, but because he was a really good player and played in the big games. If you just want to look at him as a hockey player, you'd see he was probably in the Top-10 players all-time in playoff games played, I would bet, as a lot of those Islanders would be. That would be my thing on Clark.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO