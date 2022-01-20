New World January Dev Update Video Talks PvP, Weapon Balancing, Arenas, & More

The dev team is fond of variety. New World continues to be the little MMO that could–or, at the very least, the MMO that won’t give up. Despite its brief history of bugs, glitches, and shattered economies, the game’s development team is unwilling to throw in the towel, implementing patch after patch to fix the player experience. Earlier this month, the team introduced changes to New World‘s public testing realm for fans to test before the next huge patch. One such significant change to endgame combat–Expedition Mutators–seems to be a dev favorite. These will affect special enemies in an exhibition, giving them unique traits to up the difficulty and complexity of a fight.

