New World January Dev Update Video Talks PvP, Weapon Balancing, Arenas, & More

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Amazon’s New World has certainly had a rough few months, the developers have been working hard to put out more fixes and patches to address various issues that have been brought up by the community. In a new dev update...

twinfinite.net

