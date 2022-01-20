ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico committed serious errors in investigation of activist death-rights court

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican government committed serious errors in the investigation of the death of the activist Digna Ochoa two decades ago and must continue with the probe, the Inter-American...

AFP

Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

The governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state announced plans Saturday for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts.  The announcement came just three days after 1,300 police swept through the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas in a "reconquering" operation that authorities said aimed to wrest control back from organized crime groups.
The Independent

In deadly start to year, 3 journalists killed in Mexico

A journalist has been killed the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana — the second in the city in a week and the third in Mexico this month.Mexico President Andrés Manuel Obrador called Monday for a full investigation and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the motive for the murder of Lourdes Maldonado López, a Tijuana journalist who once sought his help.Maldonado was found fatally shot inside a car Sunday, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor's office. Authorities received a 911 call around 7 p.m. and found Maldonado dead.In 2019, Maldonado went to López Obrador’s...
The Independent

6 charged with bid to smuggle arsenal to Mexican drug cartel

Six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, including .50-caliber armor piercing bullets, to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, authorities announced Monday.The alleged ringleader of the scheme, Marco Antonio Santillan Valencia 51, of Whittier California, and three other men were arrested last week while a fifth is in custody facing separate charges in North Carolina and the sixth is believed to be in Mexico, the U.S. attorney's office said.The men are accused of conspiracy to violate federal export laws by smuggling weapons into Mexico...
AFP

Mexican journalist murdered in Tijuana, second in week

A journalist who once asked Mexico's president for support as she feared for her life was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the northern Mexican city. In 2019, Maldonado had asked Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for "support, help and justice" as she feared for her life.
AFP

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States. The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a British magistrates' court that it would be "oppressive" to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide. The court will now decide whether to permit Assange, who is facing 18 charges relating to the release of 500,000 secret US files, to appeal that decision to the UK Supreme Court on "points of law of general public importance". Washington wants Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Independent

US’s longest-serving political prisoner Leonard Peltier says prison is ‘torture chamber’ amid Covid lockdowns

America’s longest-serving political prisoner Leonard Peltier has said that prison has become a “torture chamber” as Covid-19 lockdowns have turned “an already harsh environment into an asylum”.The Native American activist, who has spent more than four decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn’t commit, told HuffPost that the pandemic has pushed life inside “back to the Dark Ages” and that the “fear and stress” is taking its toll on both inmates and staff.“COVID has turned Coleman Prison back to the Dark Ages,” he said.“I’m in hell, and there is no way to deal with it but to...
The Independent

2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

The Roman Catholic Church will beatify two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June...
The Independent

Acquittal of activists shows public taking climate crisis ‘far more seriously’

The acquittal of three Extinction Rebellion activists who stopped a rush-hour train in central London is part of an “escalating pattern” of juries taking climate change more seriously than the Government their lawyer has claimed.Reverend Sue Parfitt, 79, Father Martin Newell, 54, and former university lecturer Philip Kingston, 85, became the latest protesters to be acquitted for protesting on public transport on Friday.The jury at Inner London Crown Court unanimously cleared all three of obstructing the railway following their protest at Shadwell Station on October 17 2019.There is mounting evidence from the courts - and in particular from juries...
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
