Last year Kawasaki announced plans to have “more than 10″ electric or hybrid bikes on the market by 2025, and a set of new patents gives further insight into how the company hopes to achieve such a lofty goal. The firm has already shown a prototype hybrid motorcycle featuring a twin-cylinder engine bolstered by a 48-volt electric motor, allowing it to run in a variety of modes. It would operate as a conventional gas-powered machine while cruising with the combustion engine in the most fuel-efficient part of its rev range. In cities, the bike could switch to all-electric power to minimize pollution, and when you wanted the best performance, both the combustion engine and the electric motor would run together to maximize power and torque.

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO