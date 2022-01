We are now in calendar year three of COVID-19, and some in government are refusing to give up the new power and control they accumulated over the last two years. Missouri is leading the fight against mandates for masks, vaccines, lockdowns and other measures implemented by COVID-19 tyrannists. This is all because of the leadership of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. He is not only leading in Missouri — he is leading a national coalition to stop these mandates. Missourians should be proud that our attorney general’s fight to protect health care workers from vaccine mandates is going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

