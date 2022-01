A Vodafone UK macro cell site has been switched on in Bath, which uses OpenRAN technology in all areas bar the antenna. A lot of the stuff in a RAN site is softwarised these days, making it a lot easier to tweak to ensure it plays nice with all the other components. There’s no escaping the hardware nature of the antenna, however, and it looks like we’re still a few months away from ensuring its OpenRAN interoperability. While this takes the shine off the announcement somewhat, Vodafone still thought it was worth exposing the rest of the set up to real-life conditions ASAP.

