Turk Telekom Completes Wi-Fi 6E Trial with Broadcom

New SX-PCEAX wireless LAN combination builds on Wi-Fi 6E for higher-speed, lower-power, more stable, and efficient communications. Silex Technology, a global leader in wired and wireless networking solutions, announced the introduction and availability of its new wireless LAN module, SX-PCEAX, on January 6, 2022. The SX-PCEAX includes the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard to expand into the 6 GHz spectrum for unprecedented Wi-Fi communications performance, stability, and efficiency. Designed for improved communications in highly-congested environments, the new Wi-Fi 6E module delivers the critical reliability, efficiency, and performance needed to expand IoT devices in factories, warehouses, and medical facilities. Built on the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 standards, the SC-PCEAX is available in three form factors – M.2, Mini PCI Express, and surface-mount – all of which will obtain module certification in Japan, North America, and Europe. The SX-PCEAX is available immediately for design evaluation and prototyping using NXP and Nvidia enablement platforms. Mass production and shipping will begin in March 2022.

