Turk Telekom Completes Wi-Fi 6E Trial with Broadcom

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWireless Broadband Alliance(WBA) member, on Wenesday announced the successful completion of Wi-Fi 6E trials designed to demonstrate how the technology can be used to enhance speed and capacity in a variety of different end-user scenarios. Wi-Fi is vital to the success of Turk Telekom, who has the largest Wi-Fi...

