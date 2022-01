In a 2021 ACG Research report, service providers were asked to estimate the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of capacity in various segments of their networks through 2025. The results ranged from 39% in submarine networks to 46% in residential broadband. Elevated traffic growth has been the norm throughout the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this data implies that the trend will continue beyond its immediate impacts. Traffic growth is at the heart of my 2022 predictions. Service providers must cost-effectively increase networking capacity and evolve their networks to keep up with traffic growth that is doubling approximately every two years. To do so, they will lean into new technologies and approaches in optical networking.

