NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players have withdrawn their proposal for more liberalized free agency and lowered their proposed decrease in revenue sharing, that's according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Players had previously asked that players be allowed to become free agents after five years of service with some age provisions rather than the current six. The union had asked that the revenue-sharing transfer amount be cut from $100 million annually to about $30 million.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO