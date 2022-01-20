ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas teams visit riding high in early season

By Jeff Reed
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sun Belt Conference Texas schools have...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Timmy Chang addresses June Jones fallout after Hawaii football hires former record-setting QB as head coach

Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
NFL
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari jabs Auburn fans after court storming, pins loss to Tigers on injuries

Auburn ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press top 25 poll this week for the first time in program history after a comeback win at home over Kentucky on Saturday, and that might not be the last time the Wildcats and Tigers see each other this season. Although the two teams will not meet again in the regular season, they have elevated themselves above the rest of the SEC so far and could easily play for the SEC Tournament title in March. But Saturday's game did not come completely without controversy, as Kentucky lost star freshman guard TyTy Washington to injury while coach John Calipari took a jab at Auburn fans during his radio show on Monday night.
AUBURN, KY
247Sports

The N.C. A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Band wins band of the year

The North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine wins the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T was voted 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. In a poll conducted by the site, North Carolina A&T secured over...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
247Sports

What addition of Jermaine Burton means for Alabama's WR corps

After a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton committed to Alabama on Sunday evening. Burton is the third Power 5 transfer to commit to the Crimson Tide for 2022, joining LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. All three players are ranked among the top 10 transfer players, according to 247Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land QB commit Max Brown

The Florida Gators headed into their official visit weekend this weekend without a commitment at the quarterback position. That changed after hosting Tulsa (OK) Lincoln Christian School three-star quarterback Max Brown on campus this weekend for an official visit. The out of state signal caller gave his commitment to UF after backing off a commitment from Central Michigan and spending the weekend in The Swamp.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Sun Belt Conference
247Sports

WATCH: LSU's first spring workouts under Brian Kelly

LSU’s first offseason under new headman Brian Kelly and his strength and conditioning staff kicked off when school started last week. While Kelly’s on-field staff wraps up recruiting on the 2022 class in the dash to National Signing Day on Feb. 2, the athletic development team started working with the players slated to take the field in 2022.
FOOTBALL
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School dance team begins competition season

In 2019, the Georgia High School Association sanctioned dance as an official GHSA team winter sport, creating competitive opportunities for artistic athletics to have its place. If you were at South Forsyth High School’s gym on Saturday, Dec. 12, or at West Laurens on Saturday, Jan. 8, no doubt, you would have felt very much like you were at a home basketball game — with just as much sweat, focus and team spirit, except with a lot more makeup and hair spray. Similar to competitive cheerleading, dance teams from public schools across Georgia perform mesmerizing choreographed stunts with an artistic flair, providing fans with both entertainment and adrenaline.
BUFORD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Texas A&M VIP team notes

Texas A&M football players are back on campus and back in the team's off season as the countdown to spring football begins in earnest. Take a look at gigem247.com's exclusive team insider notes as we've got you covered on both veterans like quarterback Haynes King and newcomers such as quarterback Max Johnson on a group that's rated as a top five outfit in most way too early top 25 rankings for the 2022 football season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas A&M's Foster, Fatheree on a way-too-early 2022 All-American team

Texas A&M has found its way into a number of way too early top 25 lists for the upcoming 2022 football season and the consensus is that the Aggies are a top five program heading into the spring based upon a number of talented returnees as well as an influx of quality players from the nation's top rated recruiting class per the 247 Sports Composite. However, none of these outlets have come up with a All American list until now and it's one from RJ Young at Fox Sports that includes two Texas A&M players in offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree. Both players were named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) freshman All American team for the 2021 season just this past week as they helped stabilize an offensive line that lost four players from a 2020 group that helped A&M finish 9-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Nick Saban creates a stir at Arch Manning's school

Alabama coach Nick Saban made his way to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman over the weekend to check in on prized five-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. But Manning isn’t the only prospect Saban had his eye on. The Crimson Tide also extended a scholarship offer to Manning’s teammate and classmate, tight end Will Randle. Randle’s father attended college in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
286K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy