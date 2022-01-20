Texas teams visit riding high in early season

In 2019, the Georgia High School Association sanctioned dance as an official GHSA team winter sport, creating competitive opportunities for artistic athletics to have its place. If you were at South Forsyth High School’s gym on Saturday, Dec. 12, or at West Laurens on Saturday, Jan. 8, no doubt, you would have felt very much like you were at a home basketball game — with just as much sweat, focus and team spirit, except with a lot more makeup and hair spray. Similar to competitive cheerleading, dance teams from public schools across Georgia perform mesmerizing choreographed stunts with an artistic flair, providing fans with both entertainment and adrenaline.
