Texas teams visit riding high in early season

Texas A&M has found its way into a number of way too early top 25 lists for the upcoming 2022 football season and the consensus is that the Aggies are a top five program heading into the spring based upon a number of talented returnees as well as an influx of quality players from the nation's top rated recruiting class per the 247 Sports Composite. However, none of these outlets have come up with a All American list until now and it's one from RJ Young at Fox Sports that includes two Texas A&M players in offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree. Both players were named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) freshman All American team for the 2021 season just this past week as they helped stabilize an offensive line that lost four players from a 2020 group that helped A&M finish 9-1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO