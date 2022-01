As we begin a new year, we enter another year (the 41st to be exact) with Senator Chuck Grassley in the U.S. Senate. This year has already kicked off with movement of our senior Senator’s anti-tech legislation in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which seeks to disrupt the processes that technology companies use to deliver information to consumers. While regulation of tech companies is a necessity, this bill is an under-informed and misguided attempt at doing so.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO