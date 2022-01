Cats are the best people. I had adopted my rescue baby Nicki from a foster home in 2019, she is the love of my life. Back in September 2020 after watching a viral video of the weather presenter Liam Dutton pronouncing the train station name in Ynys Môn, I had decided to learn this beautiful language. The more I practiced, the more I fell in love with it. My mother’s side of the family historically has told us we were part Welsh in background, though we did not know how many generations back. I am also part Irish, half Italian and part German by background, living in a place called Utica in New York here in the United States, best known for the “Steamed Hams” Simpsons videos. Utica is closer to Canada than New York City in this vast state.

