Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation)

By Olin Corporation
 6 days ago
CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin

OLIN ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF BLEACH CAPACITY

OLIN ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF BLEACH CAPACITY

CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that it will discontinue bleach manufacturing at its Tracy, CA facility by June 30, 2022. COMPANY DESCRIPTION. Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition.
Ross Fong Rejoins IPX1031 Northern California in Dual Role. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX1031, the national leader in 1031 Exchange services, announces that Certified Exchange Specialist (CES®) Ross Fong has rejoined IPX1031 in a dual role as Senior Exchange Officer and Co-Account Executive with James Callejas in San Francisco. Together they bring the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.
Expert Ratings For Olin

Olin (NYSE:OLN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Olin. The company has an average price target of $68.83 with a high of $81.00 and a low of $58.00.
House of Saka, Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership With Carbidex, LLC. For Michigan Expansion. NAPA VALLEY, Calif. AND LANSING, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Saka, Inc., producer of the first and only award-winning, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused wines from the iconic Napa Valley appellation, announced today an exclusive partnership with Carbidex LLC Michigan, a family-owned holding entity with companies rooted in the cannabis and facilities management industries, to provide full service manufacturing, bottling, and distribution.
11Sight Welcomes Jason Carver as Vice President of Product Management

BERKELEY, Calif, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --11Sight, the #1 inbound video call and customer engagement platform designed for revenue teams, announces the appointment of Jason Carver as the new Vice President of Product Management, a key addition to the leadership team at the company. Jason will lead the product management team and drive the ongoing growth of 11Sight's product suite.
MITRA CHEM ANNOUNCES JORDAN LAMPERT AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced Jordan Lampert as Vice President of Product Development. Lampert joins Mitra Chem bringing 16 years of experience working with cathode materials and 36 years in multiple technical leadership positions at Engelhard and BASF.
ELEVAI IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE IT HAS WON THE PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD AT THE 2022 OCTANE AESTHETICS TECH SUMMIT

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a biotech company leveraging the power of human stem cell exosomes to create next-generation topical skincare products, is pleased to announce that the company has won the LaunchPad SBDC People's Choice Award at the 2022 Octane Aesthetics Tech Summit ("ATS") held in Newport Beach, California.
Experienced executive Yuchun Lee is appointed as Executive Chairman

DSP Concepts Secures $28M in Series C Funding to Fuel Rapid Growth. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts(™), the visionary company enabling the "Audio of Things" and the creator of the Audio Weaver framework that powers sound and voice features in many of the world's leading consumer and automotive brands, announced that it has successfully closed $28 million in Series C funding.
With soaring inflation and a looming stock market crash, Quicken survey shows Americans are bracing for financial uncertainty. MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc., maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today shared findings from a survey that highlights Americans' uncertainty about the economy and their financial wellbeing in the years ahead. At the start of a new year and amid recent market volatility, there are two major financial concerns on the minds of Americans: inflation and a potential stock market crash.
STORY3 Capital Partners Completes Growth Equity Investment in Harry's, Inc. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STORY3 Capital Partners ("STORY3"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the consumer value chain, today announced the closing of $115 million in additional equity investment into Harry's, Inc. ("Harry's") to support growth initiatives across Harry's four existing brands (Harry's, Flamingo, Cat Person and Headquarters) including Harry's recently completed acquisition of Lumē Deodorant.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce the addition of James Budge, CFO of Automation Anywhere, to its board of directors. James brings more than 30 years of financial leadership in fast-growth SaaS software companies, with an extensive track record of raising multi-millions in capital, guiding companies through meteoric growth and ensuring high returns for shareholders.
Conco Services LLC Reached Significant Safety Milestones during 2021. VERONA, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Verona, PA, and offices in La Porte, TX, Gonzales, LA, and Antioch, CA, has completed its third consecutive year with zero OSHA recordable incidents. In addition, by the end of November 2021, Conco had accumulated 1 million recordable-free man hours qualifying it for the National Safety Council Million Work Hours Award.
BioEclipse Therapeutics Appoints New Board Member and Names Interim CFO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics™ (BioEclipse), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, announced today the appointment of Mahmoud Mahmoudian, Ph.D., FRSC, to the BioEclipse Board of Directors. Dr. Mahmoudian, an industry veteran who served as a senior executive at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology (Sumitomo Oncology), brings with him decades of industry experience spanning venture investing, business development, and identifying, incubating, and developing novel therapeutics.
CHEETAH RAISES ADDITIONAL $60M CO-LED BY MANNA TREE AND SATOR GROVE HOLDINGS TO BRING PRICE AND SOURCING TRANSPARENCY TO INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS AND FOOD ENTREPRENEURS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah, a technology supply chain company operating a wholesale food and restaurant supplies marketplace, recently closed a Series C Round of financing totaling $60M co-led by Manna Tree, an investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, and Sator Grove Holdings, a permanent capital investor helping the world's top entrepreneurs, operators and investors attain the extraordinary. They were joined by Lineage Logistics, Grupo Nutresa, Eclipse Ventures, and Hanaco Growth Ventures. The interest in this growth round underscores the need and demand for providing tech-enabled services and support to independent restaurants and food entrepreneurs, who have been struggling during the pandemic. These independent restaurants, when combined, make up the largest part of the foodservice industry in the United States.
MITRA CHEM ANNOUNCES JORDAN LAMPERT AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced Jordan Lampert as Vice President of Product Development. Lampert joins Mitra Chem bringing 16 years of experience working with cathode materials and 36 years in multiple technical leadership positions at Engelhard and BASF.
IKÄNIK FARMS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO THE $750,000 LOAN AGREEMENT

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Firehouse Holdings Inc. ("Firehouse") has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the loan agreement entered into on October 12, 2021 between Firehouse and a current shareholder of the Company (the "Lender") which, among other things, extends the term of the USD$750,000 debt financing (the "Loan") to February 28, 2022, with an optional extension for an additional thirty (30) days in exchange for the issuance to the Lender of 500 series A purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"), among other additional fees. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) series A multiple voting share ("Series A Share") at an exercise price equal to USD$8.00 per share for a period of two years from January 25, 2022. Each Series A Share is convertible into 100 subordinate voting shares of the Company.
Venbrook Names Jack Reddy Chief Human Resources Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the largest independent insurance solutions and services firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jack Reddy as Chief Human Resources Officer. With three decades of HR leadership and experience across aligned industries, Reddy will oversee Venbrook's workforce strategy, workplace culture and engagement, and strengthening talent recruitment.
