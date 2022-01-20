Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation)

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Firehouse Holdings Inc. ("Firehouse") has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the loan agreement entered into on October 12, 2021 between Firehouse and a current shareholder of the Company (the "Lender") which, among other things, extends the term of the USD$750,000 debt financing (the "Loan") to February 28, 2022, with an optional extension for an additional thirty (30) days in exchange for the issuance to the Lender of 500 series A purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"), among other additional fees. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) series A multiple voting share ("Series A Share") at an exercise price equal to USD$8.00 per share for a period of two years from January 25, 2022. Each Series A Share is convertible into 100 subordinate voting shares of the Company.

