OLIN ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF BLEACH CAPACITY

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah, a technology supply chain company operating a wholesale food and restaurant supplies marketplace, recently closed a Series C Round of financing totaling $60M co-led by Manna Tree, an investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, and Sator Grove Holdings, a permanent capital investor helping the world's top entrepreneurs, operators and investors attain the extraordinary. They were joined by Lineage Logistics, Grupo Nutresa, Eclipse Ventures, and Hanaco Growth Ventures. The interest in this growth round underscores the need and demand for providing tech-enabled services and support to independent restaurants and food entrepreneurs, who have been struggling during the pandemic. These independent restaurants, when combined, make up the largest part of the foodservice industry in the United States.

