ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

OLIN ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF BLEACH CAPACITY

By Olin Corporation
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that it will discontinue bleach manufacturing at its Tracy, CA...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

MITRA CHEM ANNOUNCES JORDAN LAMPERT AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced Jordan Lampert as Vice President of Product Development. Lampert joins Mitra Chem bringing 16 years of experience working with cathode materials and 36 years in multiple technical leadership positions at Engelhard and BASF.
BUSINESS
The Press

Cyber MGA Resilience Announces Creation of Captive Reinsurance Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, an industry leader in cyber insurance and security solutions, today announced an important development to its approach to cybersecurity risk management with the creation of a captive reinsurance company. Through the captive, Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions retains a share of each risk it underwrites, fueling additional growth while demonstrating its long-term commitment to underwriting a profitable and sustainable book on a global scale.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Starr Conspiracy's Bold New Ways of Working Fuel Record Growth, Revenue, and Client Satisfaction in 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when a company puts its people first? The Starr Conspiracy, a B2B marketing agency focused on companies creating the future of work, adopted some of the most forward-looking people practices in 2021, including remote work, a decentralized team, three-day weekends, and exploring ways to work in virtual reality. The approach spurred employee creativity and engagement soared, while revenue growth and client satisfaction hit all-time highs.
BUSINESS
The Press

CHEETAH RAISES ADDITIONAL $60M CO-LED BY MANNA TREE AND SATOR GROVE HOLDINGS TO BRING PRICE AND SOURCING TRANSPARENCY TO INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS AND FOOD ENTREPRENEURS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah, a technology supply chain company operating a wholesale food and restaurant supplies marketplace, recently closed a Series C Round of financing totaling $60M co-led by Manna Tree, an investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, and Sator Grove Holdings, a permanent capital investor helping the world's top entrepreneurs, operators and investors attain the extraordinary. They were joined by Lineage Logistics, Grupo Nutresa, Eclipse Ventures, and Hanaco Growth Ventures. The interest in this growth round underscores the need and demand for providing tech-enabled services and support to independent restaurants and food entrepreneurs, who have been struggling during the pandemic. These independent restaurants, when combined, make up the largest part of the foodservice industry in the United States.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleach#Oln#Tracy
txktoday.com

XPO Logistics Announces Expansion of Less-Than-Truckload Network with New Terminals, Maintenance Shops and Trailer Manufacturing Capacity

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced the opening of two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals to increase customer service capacity in its North American network. In addition, the company increased production capacity at its trailer manufacturing facility, and will open four more fleet maintenance shops this quarter.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Olin

Olin (NYSE:OLN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Olin. The company has an average price target of $68.83 with a high of $81.00 and a low of $58.00.
STOCKS
The Press

GT Labels & Packaging Installs Epson SurePress Digital Label Press

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced GT Labels & Packaging, Georgia customer prime label manufacturer, has installed an Epson SurePress® L-4533AW digital label press to deliver accurate color labels quickly and efficiently. GT Labels & Packaging serves clients across health and beauty, bakery and snack foods and chemical industries, each with specific regulatory and compliance labeling requirements.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

GM announces its largest investment ever, $7 billion, toward an EV production capacity over one million units by 2025

Fresh off recent battery production news, General Motors (GM) is investing further into its US EV production, particularly in Michigan. In fact, the American automaker has announced a sum of $7 billion, its largest single investment in its 113 year history. The premium investment will be used overhaul EV and battery cell production, thus creating 4,000 new US jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Press

Kia America announces 2022 EV6 pricing

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced pricing for the 2022 EV6, the brand's first dedicated all-electric model, starting at just $33,400 after the $7,500 federal vehicle tax credit. At the heart of the EV6 is an energy-dense battery pack available in two sizes: 58.0 kWh...
BUYING CARS
The Press

ELEVAI IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE IT HAS WON THE PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD AT THE 2022 OCTANE AESTHETICS TECH SUMMIT

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a biotech company leveraging the power of human stem cell exosomes to create next-generation topical skincare products, is pleased to announce that the company has won the LaunchPad SBDC People's Choice Award at the 2022 Octane Aesthetics Tech Summit ("ATS") held in Newport Beach, California.
BUSINESS
The Press

mCloud Creates New ESG-Digital Hubs to Align Organization and Advance Oil and Gas Agenda

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced the creation of a new ESG-Digital Hub based in Houston, Texas to join other Company hubs based around the world. These hubs serve as focal points for local mCloud teams driving the ongoing technology development and customer delivery of AssetCare solutions worldwide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
The Press

11Sight Welcomes Jason Carver as Vice President of Product Management

BERKELEY, Calif, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --11Sight, the #1 inbound video call and customer engagement platform designed for revenue teams, announces the appointment of Jason Carver as the new Vice President of Product Management, a key addition to the leadership team at the company. Jason will lead the product management team and drive the ongoing growth of 11Sight's product suite.
BUSINESS
The Press

BioEclipse Therapeutics Appoints New Board Member and Names Interim CFO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics™ (BioEclipse), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, announced today the appointment of Mahmoud Mahmoudian, Ph.D., FRSC, to the BioEclipse Board of Directors. Dr. Mahmoudian, an industry veteran who served as a senior executive at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology (Sumitomo Oncology), brings with him decades of industry experience spanning venture investing, business development, and identifying, incubating, and developing novel therapeutics.
CANCER
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy