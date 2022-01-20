Activision Blizzard’s CEO Reportedly Wanted To Buyout Popular Gaming Publications

Yesterday, Microsoft shook the gaming industry with the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s the biggest deal in the history of the gaming industry at $68.7 billion. With the acquisition, In addition to all of the other IPs that they have, Microsoft will now have ahold of notable franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Candy Crush, StarCraft, and more. Following the announcement, many, including Sony have talked about what this means for everything going forward. Newly minted Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer gave his thoughts on the deal from how he hopes to address and fix the workplace complaints that Activision Blizzard faces and why he’s excited about the future of some games that haven’t been released in a while.

