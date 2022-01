Last week, it was reported by multiple outlets that the Columbus Crew was set to sign Australian center back Miloš Degenek. Monday, the Crew made the move official. Degenek is the next center back to join the Black & Gold after Columbus signed free agent Jalil Anibaba on Jan. 14. The 27 year old signed a contract through the 2023 season with options through 2025.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO