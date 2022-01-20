ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

FBI confirm search near Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNweg_0dqWZzXK00
Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks in July 2019 in McAllen, Texas. The Monitor via AP

LAREDO, Texas — FBI agents searched near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, which first reported the operation, reported from the scene that more than a dozen federal agents were seen passing in and out of Cuellar’s home bearing cases and other items.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes said. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar’s office issued a brief statement that did not directly address the location or nature of the search.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” the statement read.

The statement, like the FBI, shed no light on what agents were seeking.

Since 2004, Cuellar has represented a district that extends from the U.S. border with Mexico near McAllen to Laredo, and north to San Antonio’s eastern outskirts. The moderate Democrat has a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
MarketWatch

FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don’t work against omicron

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they don’t work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization for...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
MarketWatch

Biden responds to inflation question with sarcasm, calls Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mexico#The Monitor Of Mcallen#Democrat
MarketWatch

North Korea tested cruise missiles, says South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials said, as it displays its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. One...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

World could see end to ‘acute phase’ of pandemic this year if countries pull together to get vaccines to all, bolster testing and sequencing, says WHO head

The world could see an end to the "acute phase' of the pandemic this year, the period in which it remains an international emergency, if countries pull together to get vaccines to those parts of the world that have not received them and bolster testing, sequencing and the monitoring of new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

83K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy