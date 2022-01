There was a heavyweight battle on Sunday night. Two of the best guys in the league at their position locked horns, traded blows, and showed the world how the sport was meant to be played. We watched along in awe and wonder as these two titans took turns performing one miracle after another. Perhaps it’s too soon to call it the greatest game ever played, but sometimes in life you if need to just take a deep breath and be grateful that you were around to witness a miracle like Joel Embiid vs. Jakob Poeltl.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO