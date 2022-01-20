Pacers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (16-29) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Indiana Pacers 111, Los Angeles Lakers 104 (Final)

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook was sanctioned by Lakers management, sources told ESPN. With the team teetering around .500 at the midway point, the staff in essence was told “you got to do what you got to do” with Westbrook es.pn/3nE7kDi – 4:21 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Jokic (49pts, 14reb, 10ast), Doncic (41pts, 14reb, 7ast), Sabonis (20pts, 12reb, 10ast), and more

Full European recap

Highlights, results, standings #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:00 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

I had to watch back the 4th Q. Few players ever experience a zone like Caris LeVert was in. He attacked and knocked down both 3s & mid-range jumpers.

Had 22pts in the quarter in his best game as a Pacer. As a team, I liked their offensive flow, ball movement and activity level. – 3:55 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Three players in NBA history have posted 49+ points, 14+ rebounds, 10+ assists and 3+ steals in a game, per Nuggets PR: Larry Bird, Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic. – 3:31 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Frank Vogel benches Westbrook for final four minutes of Lakers ugly loss nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/20/fra… – 3:10 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers lost, and for the last 3:52 of that defeat, Russell Westbrook wasn’t in the game: ocregister.com/2022/01/19/lak… – 2:17 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Can confirm @Chris Haynes report that nothing is in the works with regards to a coaching change for the Lakers after their loss to the Pacers tonight. – 2:08 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Lakers will not be making a personnel move at this juncture and Frank Vogel will travel with the team tomorrow to coach in Orlando on Friday, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:02 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the thing about vogel: he isn’t perfect. he’s also not *the* problem. he’s most guilty of not winning an unwinnable situation. and the Lakers know it. his firing won’t be their attempt to actually solve anything. they’re just out of other ways to make meaningful changes. – 1:48 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

3 takeaways as Caris LeVert, #Pacers knock off LeBron James, Lakers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:44 AM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tomorrow could be an all-time NBA Twitter day after Frank benched Russ like he is Melo in the 2018 Jazz series. – 1:42 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

When asked about the recent reports of Frank Vogel’s job insecurity, Carmelo Anthony said it’s ultimately up to players to execute on the court. “Frank’s not out there.” AK – 1:34 AM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle said Malcolm Brogdon didn’t play down the stretch due to a minutes restriction. Limit was 26 and he played all 26, finish with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

“When you look out there, you’ve got a high-level player. … He’s one of our top players.” #Pacers – 1:30 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Carmelo Anthony on Russell Westbrook not closing out in crunch time: “It’s an adjustment. I think I know what he’s dealing with. I’ve been there before. I don’t think it’s anything personal.” – 1:29 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Carmelo Anthony punts on a question about Frank Vogel’s job status, saying, “I don’t read the hoopla.” Occurs to me “The Hoopla” would be a great name for a basketball site. – 1:29 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Per #Pacers PR, Caris LeVert scored set a franchise record with 22 points in the fourth quarter. Reggie Miller held the previous record with 21 points.

“I knew I had to have a big fourth with Malcolm sitting out.” – 1:29 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Carmelo Anthony on the team’s performance: “It’s up to us. Frank not out there.” – 1:28 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Russell Westbrook left without speaking with the media but LeBron sure seemed to indicate the end-of-game benching did not go over well with the $44 million man. – 1:28 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Russell Westbrook left the arena without speaking to reporters tonight. – 1:28 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James, after fielding questions about Frank Vogel’s job security: “If you got something to ask me besides trying to shit on somebody, I’ll answer those.” – 1:26 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Russell Westbrook, who was benched for the final 3:52 of the Lakers’ loss to the Pacers, left without speaking to the media tonight. – 1:25 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook left the arena without speaking to reporters tonight. – 1:25 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook left the arena without speaking to the media tonight. – 1:25 AM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

A bunch of NBA teams are in need of shake-ups. Lakers and Kings both managed to lose games they looked to be in control of in the 4th and look spent as currently constructed. Going to be wild until the trade deadline. The league is going to be all about changes for change’s sake – 1:24 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russell Westbrook left the arena without speaking to reporters. – 1:24 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“His efforts were enormous in this game,” Rick Carlisle says of Torrey Craig, who played tremendous defense tonight. Praised his ability to defend LeBron for portions of the game. – 1:24 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron postgame: “Coaching staff has been great. They put us into position to succeed.”

Added that “We have to play better.”

Tonight, he didn’t think they played poorly overall, and pointed out Caris LeVert getting hot (22 4th Q points) as the difference. – 1:23 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James made it clear that he doesn’t want to field any questions about Frank Vogel’s job security. He said the coaching staff has been great. He added that he’s a positive person and it’s not his lane to go there. – 1:23 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James says “there is no blame” for how the Lakers coaching staff has impacted L.A.’s recent stretch. – 1:23 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

LeBron ended his postgame press conference by sharing that he’s going to see the movie Scream with Savannah. – 1:23 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on Frank Vogel and the coaching staff: “The coaching staff has been great. They’ve put us in a position to succeed.” – 1:19 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle said Domanats Sabonis suffered a ankle sprain that is “probably significant” but didn’t want to come out of the game. #Pacers – 1:17 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Rick Carlisle says that Sabonis’ ankle sprain is “probably going to be significant” – 1:16 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle says Domantas Sabonis has an ankle sprain “that is probably going to be significant.” – 1:16 AM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Dude on Lakers Spaces: “The best version of this Lakers team is 5-out, switch everything.”

So, basically, the 2019-2020 Houston Rockets 😂😂 – 1:12 AM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Best offense the @Indiana Pacers have run in quite a while. More movement, although the Lakers helped by playing lousy D. Good balance, even with LeVert going off. – 1:11 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on who is to blame for loss: “It’s everyone. It’s all of us. We have to coach better. We have to play better. Everything has to be better.” – 1:10 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel on his decision to sub out Russell Westbrook for the final four minutes of the game: “Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game” – 1:09 AM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Bill Oram @billoram

Asked why Russell Westbrook finished the game on the bench Frank Vogel said he was “playing the guys I thought we’re gonna win the game.” – 1:09 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel on his reasoning for benching Russell Westbrook for the final 3:52 of the loss: “Playing the guys I thought were gonna win the game.” – 1:08 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA – 1:08 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on not closing out with Russell Westbrook: “Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game.” – 1:08 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers beat the Lakers 111-104. They trailed after the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters They were 0-22 without a lead at halftime.

They had lost 4 in a row, 13 of 16; and hadn’t won on the road since Nov. 22.

Caris LeVert then scored 22 of his 30pts in the 4th to lead them to a win. – 1:07 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

A huge 4th quarter means media sessions still in the jersey. Big night for Caris LeVert: pic.twitter.com/TPDYLlmeNY – 1:06 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Can someone photoshop LeBron with a wine glass in this? pic.twitter.com/7LyM3XaiVP – 1:06 AM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

The Lakers are dealing with endless trade rumors & daily speculation that the coach is fighting for his job & have that kind of performance? Yeah, they’re ready to be done with this. – 1:06 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Crazy but true:

LeBron James has the worst +/- on the Lakers in 2022.

DeAndre Jordan has the best +/- on the Lakers in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3zU5a3aHXT – 1:06 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. pic.twitter.com/2AXqkNywG1 – 1:03 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

The Lakers overpaid for AD (when they had all the leverage to make a better trade), refused to include THT in a deal for Kyle Lowry and made the bonkers Westbrook trade when other options (Hield or, you know, do nothing) made more sense. That’s why they are in this mess. – 1:02 AM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Tough 5% loss. Thought we’d see Lakers push with no Myles Turner to protect the rim and instead they locked in on D. It would’ve been a different game if LeVert doesn’t get in foul trouble but he ended up being fresh to steal it late. Damn, even got 4 Russ 3-balls. OVER 225 loses – 1:01 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron James has more 30-point games that end in losses than Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and James Harden have 30-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/rzvCHZWWtD – 12:59 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

after suffering arguably their worst loss of the year, here’s how the Lakers postgame show just opened. pic.twitter.com/CPsiMwViDx – 12:58 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

The Lakers broke ⁦@James Worthy⁩. Big Game deserves better. AK pic.twitter.com/HsSWIE0QxS – 12:58 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings finish a 5 game homestand against the Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, Rockets and Pistons with a 2-3 record. Next 7: Bucks (R), Celtics (R), Hawks (R), 76ers (R), Knicks (R), Nets (H) and Warriors (R). – 12:57 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Pacers 111, Lakers 104

The Lakers fall to 22-23. This was one of their worst losses of the season — and might be the final game of the Frank Vogel era. Russ didn’t play the final 3:52 and left to the locker room with 8.4 seconds left.

Up next: at Orlando on Friday. – 12:56 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Lakers led the Pacers (3-17 on the road) by 15 in the first half and by 5 with 10:00 left at home.

They lose 111-104, drop to 22-23 and now head out on the 6-game Grammy road trip.

Things are tough all over. – 12:56 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.

Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.

LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers can’t keep momentum after their Jazz win, lose 111-104 to a Pacers team that had lost 10 out of 11 coming into tonight. LeBron 30p 12r; THT 20p 7a; Russ 14p on 5-of-17 shooting; Melo 14p 7r; Monk 10p. Six game road trip that could make or break the season starts Friday – 12:55 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder lose + Clippers lose + Spurs win + Pacers win Rockets win + Pistons win + Hawks win.

Bummer night on the court for OKC, but an incredible night for OKC in the Jabari, Chet, Paolo and Ivey sweepstakes. – 12:55 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Final: Pacers 111, Lakers 104.

LAL were outscored 35-24 in the 4th Q, with Caris LeVert exploding for 22 of his 30 points in the period, to drop a game they led almost the entire first three periods. – 12:55 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers beat the Lakers 111-104 to pick up their 4th road win of the season. Incredible 4th quarter from Caris LeVert made it happen – he finished with 30 points on 12/16 shooting. Sabonis has a triple-double, too. – 12:55 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

It’s clearly trending toward untenable for Frank Vogel already. Once it emerged he was nearly fired after the Denver rout, there will be no other topic until it actually happens or the Lakers go on a wild win streak. With a six-game road trip looming …

marcstein.substack.com/p/its-not-fran… – 12:54 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

What matchup are the Pacers hunting down the stretch? Ballscreening THT and getting the Melo switch onto LeVert. And it’s resulted in nothing but buckets #PacersLakers – 12:54 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

New low for the Lakers…Game below .500, 45 games into the season…Tough 6 game road trip coming up next

Thoughts Laker Fans? – 12:54 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Pacers hadn’t won on the road since Nov. 22. They entered tonight 3-17 on the road. They had lost 10 of their last 11 games overall. And they beat the Lakers 111-104. Just dreadful. – 12:53 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said he feels like probably only LeBron and Jokic could have made the pass that Jokic did to hit Gordon for that 3. – 12:53 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert with 20 POINTS this quarter. Insane. #Pacers lead 109-109 with a minute left. – 12:51 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers are just absolutely blasting the Lakers here in the 4th quarter. They’re up by 11 with a minute and a half to go. 59-44 second half from the Pacers so far. – 12:51 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Frank Vogel leaves Russell Westbrook on the bench at the end of a tight game when his coaching future is, as @theathletic reported yesterday, being evaluated game-by-game. That doesn’t speak volumes, it’s screaming. – 12:50 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

This is … something else. Caris LeVert has outscored the Lakers in the 4th, 20-18.

Pacers leading by 11 with 90 seconds left. Wow. – 12:50 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Caris LeVert had 8 points on 3 of 6 FG’s entering the 4th Q.

He now has 28 points with 1:30 to play in the game, on 8 of 9 FG’s, including 3 of 3 from 3, and has Indiana up 109-98. – 12:50 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A few boos as the Pacers take a 109-98 lead with 1:30 to go, and fans are leaving. – 12:49 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

LeBron is now officially the first player in NBA history with 30,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 9,000+ assists. That is just staggering, man. AK – 12:47 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Closing lineup doesn’t have Russ in it: Melo, Bron, Reaves, THT, Monk. – 12:47 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

If you’re gonna go small and have LBJ playing 5, you CANT get beat middle. The whole idea of going small is being able to stop dribble penetration. Can’t have everyone getting downhill putting you in rotation. #PacersLakers – 12:44 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russ ends the the Pacers’ 10-0 rally with a three because this is a very normal game. – 12:42 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Sabonis had his fourth triple-double (15-10-10) of the season, Pacers used a 23-7 run to get ahead by eight. – 12:42 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Cant figure out what’s worse: The Lakers offense or defense. Westbrook gets beat middle, doesn’t move his feet to stay in front of LeVert, reaches for a steal, gives up a layup. Terrible looks in traffic/contested. Just horrible all the way around #PacersLakers – 12:42 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Sabonis has a triple-double btw. 15-10-10. #Pacers – 12:40 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Lakers in big trouble against Indiana. – 12:40 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Pacers are on a 10-0 run, taking a 95-87 lead with 6:53 remaining. Timeout Lakers. – 12:39 AM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

It is literally every damn night with this Lakers team. Even when they’re not playing. It’s every night. – 12:39 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Disaster unfolding for the Lakers: The Pacers, fueled mostly by Caris LeVert, have rattled off 10 straight points and have built a quick eight-point lead in LA. – 12:39 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Pacers go on 10-0 run to open 85-87 lead over Lakers with 6:53 left in game – 12:39 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

LeVert cooking. 8 straight points and the Pacers are up 6. – 12:39 AM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

CARIS! 8 STRAIGHT POINTS! pic.twitter.com/C2YO7hEOux – 12:39 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

This is going south, Lakers trail 95-87 after Pacers unleash a 19-6 run. – 12:39 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol!! #Pacers are taking to the #Lakers now up 95-87 wow. Oh, and Caris LeVert is BALLING in the fourth quarter. – 12:39 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers down 8, under 7 minutes to go… – 12:38 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

So many things have happened since then, but remember when the Lakers traded the Clippers Ivica Zubac for no reason? – 12:38 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

That euro foul that ruined a sick alley-oop to LeBron was HYPE!!! Definitely no rule change needed here! – 12:35 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert just drained a 3 to give the #Pacers an 88-87 lead. Is Indiana really gonna do this? 8:15 left in game. – 12:34 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 30,000 points and 10,000 rebounds:

Wilt Chamberlain

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Karl Malone

Dirk Nowitzki

LeBron James

The King is 93 assists away from being the first 30000/10000/10000 player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/eRCWNwogZJ – 12:34 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Let the players show some emotion. No way that should have been a tech on ‘Melo. – 12:32 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Melo concedes the and-1 and then compounds it by throwing a fastball at the stanchion. Technical. LeVert ties the game at 85. – 12:32 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Melo’s getting killed on D. Just got T’d up after a frustration toss when he got scored on and gave up the foul. Four-point swing for Indiana out of a two-point basket, and it’s a tie game. – 12:32 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron was 1 for 6 in the 2nd half before an alley-oop dunk, his 2nd of the game. – 12:31 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Lakers lead the Pacers 80-76 after 3 quarters. Pacers had a clunky ending to the quarter and gave away the lead, but still made up ground in the frame. They have 46 points in the paint, attacking the basket will be crucial if they want to win. – 12:27 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Pacers are hanging around, but the Lakers showed some really nice defensive flashes in that third quarter. Active hands. – 12:27 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Lakers 80, Pacers 76

LeBron James has 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Carmelo Anthony has 14 points. The Pacers are hanging around. The Lakers have had some self-inflicted wounds. Given the last 48 hours, these next 12 minutes are important. – 12:26 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

End of 3Q: Lakers 80, #Pacers 76

Malcolm Brogdon has a team-high 19 for Indiana.

LeBron James has a game-high 21 for LA. – 12:26 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL started the 3rd Q up by 6, saw Indy rally for a 2-point lead, and then pushed back to go up 8 with 1:41 to play.

Indy scored the only 4 points in the final 1:41, however, cutting the margin to 80-76. – 12:25 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

After Q3: Lakers 80, Pacers 76.

Lot of interesting actions there that didn’t actually produce points at the end of the quarter. This lineup has a lot of zip on the ball and it moves around well. Just haven’t made the shots. – 12:25 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Why is Austin Reaves able to get away with that travel? Because he’s a star, baby!!! AK – 12:21 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Lakers on an 8-2 run and lead 78-72. #Pacers just left Austin Reaves WIDE OPEN for a layup. Looked like a miscommunication between Isaiah Jackson and Jeremy Lamb. – 12:20 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony is 6 of 9 from the field for 12 points in his return after 3 games missed with back tightness. – 12:18 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Austin Reaves has drawn 3 offensive fouls in his 12 minutes off the bench tonight. – 12:14 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Lakers announce an attendance of 17,818 in attendance. One of those is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which is strange, because I thought he would only come if it was a… Full House. pic.twitter.com/zH2AKu4Nfj – 12:14 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Is Frank Vogel coaching for his job right now? #Pacers lead the #Lakers 70-68 with 4 minutes left in the third. – 12:13 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

4 1/2 minutes to go in the 3rd and Lakers down 70-68 to the Pacers…Not good Laker Fans… – 12:12 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers up 67-66 after a Justin Holiday 3. – 12:12 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

First lead of the game for Indiana after a Justin Holiday 3. 67-66. – 12:11 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

* @Dwight Howard tied Nate Thurmond for 10th on the @NBA’s all-time rebounding list, with 14,464.

He’s grabbed exactly 5,000 of them on the offensive end. – 12:11 AM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers keep chipping at this LA lead and are down just 2. Duarte having a nice stint here in the 3rd quarter. – 12:10 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Dwight Howard just called for an offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis. Lol he shoved Sabonis in the back on a rebound and then told the ref he was flopping. #Pacers – 12:07 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Chris Duarte 3 makes it a 2-point game. #Pacers trail 64-62. – 12:06 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

This lead is about to evaporate completely after the Lakers led by 15 in the second quarter. – 11:58 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert just picked up his fourth foul with 10:38 left in the 3Q. He heads to the bench. #Pacers trail 59-54. – 11:57 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Lakers led the entire half, up 56-50. They already have nine 3s, including three from Westbrook.

LeBron, who scored 39 last meeting, has 18/8/4. Brogdon led the Pacers with 10. Both Bitadze and Jackson looked good in their brief opportunity. – 11:42 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers led by as many as 15 in the first half but that is down to 56-50 at the break. LeBron with a game-high 18 points, 8 rebounds and one sick reverse oop. – 11:41 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

End of 2Q: #Lakers 56, #Pacers 50

Lakers 3-point shooting cooled off a bit before the half. LeBron is being LeBron with 18 points.

Malcolm Brogdon has 10 points and looks GOOD. Looks like himself again as far as explosiveness. – 11:41 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron loves playing the Pacers. He’s got 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists at the halfway point, 7 for 9 shooting.

Lakers lead 56-50 at the break. They led by as much as 15. – 11:41 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Lakers were up 15 at one point that half, but the Pacers cut it to 6 by halftime. It’s 56-50 LA at the break. LeBron has a ridiculous 18-8-4 already. Pacers were led by Brogdon’s 10 points and 3 assists. – 11:41 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 56, Pacers 50

LeBron has been spectacular, including a ridiculous reverse alley-oop finish to close the half. He has 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers let up defensively, allowing the Pacers to feast in the paint (34 first-half paint points). – 11:41 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL led by as many as 15 in the 1st half, but a late run from Indy trimmed the margin to 56-50 at halftime. Pacers used the offensive glass to get extra possessions, and scored 34 points in LAL’s paint. – 11:40 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James has 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists to help Lakers open 56-50 lead over Pacers at the half. – 11:40 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron with the reverse (!!!) lob throwdown. That was pretty nasty. – 11:39 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Justin Holiday intercepts a LeBron pass and takes it the other way for a layup. Lakers call timeout leading the #Pacers 47-38.

LA is shooting 47.4%. Indiana 38.5%. – 11:32 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

It is so perfectly Westbrook to go from getting awarded three free throws to an offensive foul in the act of shooting. The swings are always wild. AK – 11:30 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Successful challenge for Carlisle. Instead of Westbrook shooting three foul shots, it’s an offensive foul. And Torrey Craig has the blood to prove it.

Lakers have outplayed the Pacers in the first half, and lead by 14. – 11:29 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Fouling Westbrook on a 3 is a fineable offense. You shouldn’t even contest him to begin with. If your hand moves in the direction of one of his jump shots, it should be rerouted directly to your wallet. – 11:28 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Lakers reportedly shopping Talen Horton-Tucker, who represents their only realistic path to a meaningful trade

cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:25 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Russell Westbrook is the best player in the league since going Thanos on Rudy Gobert. AK – 11:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Yo Westbrook is really 3-for-3 on 3s. Lol THT is 2-for-3. – 11:22 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

If Russ is gonna shoot 100 percent from 3 it’s likely gonna be a good night for the Lakers. They’re up 47-33 over Indiana – 11:21 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Rotation minutes for rookie Isaiah Jackson. He checks in and immediately gets a block. – 11:20 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert just picked up his third foul with 7:04 left in the 2Q. He ran over Austin Reaves on a drive attempt and was called for the offensive. #Pacers – 11:20 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol Austin Reaves just put Caris LeVert on skates. LeVert picks up the hand check foul. #Pacers – 11:19 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He’s 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.

LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol like I’ve said before, Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane. #Pacers – 11:17 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron came into this game 10 boards shy of 10,000 for his career, and he has 6 thus far.

Only 41 players in NBA history have hit the 10K mark, the most recent of which was DeAndre Jordan a few weeks back. – 11:16 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Chris Duarte creates a lot of chaos for defenses because he moves so much without the ball. Not a great shooting start (2 for 7) but he’s created some things for teammates because of his activity. – 11:16 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Not really rocket science why Lakers up 14 early:

LeBron 5-7

Lakers 6-12 from 3

Pacers 1-7 from 3 – 11:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.

Lakers lead 32-23.

LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 32, Pacers 23

LeBron James has 10 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers made 5 of 11 3s (45.5%). The new second unit group is beginning to find its groove and has provided a lot of effort and energy. All 10 Lakers that have played have a positive plus-minus. – 11:12 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL take a 32-23 lead out of the 1st Q.

LeBron led the way with 10 points (4 of 6 FG’s, 2 of 2 3’s), 5 boards and 3 assists.

And the bench pitched in 14 points. – 11:11 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron pleading his case to Leon Wood that Brissett fouled him on that final drive. He’s not having it.

Lakers have to settle for a 32-23 lead at the first quarter break. – 11:10 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

The Lakers are playing like a team that wants to be coached by Frank Vogel. (Or just doesn’t want to be coached by Kurt Rambis, I guess.) AK – 11:10 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Both of these teams shoot 35% or worse from deep this season. And yet, so far:

Lakers – 5/9

Pacers – 0/5

LA doing a great job getting open looks from long range. 30-17 Lakers so far. – 11:08 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron’s stepback percentage would be like 85 percent if he faced Domantas Sabonis every night – 11:07 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

THT drilled his second tough jumper of the night, a deep 3, to put LAL up 27-17 late in the 1st Q. Good stretch from LAL’s bench as LeBron sat.

‘Melo then hit a corner 2 to put LAL up 12. Bench has 14 points. – 11:06 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Lance comes in, Sabonis comes in soon after. Smart of Carlisle to link up their minutes after going away from that last game. – 11:06 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Back-to-back 3s from THT and Melo put the #Lakers up 30-17 on the #Pacers. Rick Carlisle calls timeout. – 11:06 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Good start by the Lakers, 29-17… – 11:05 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lance Stephenson getting some love from the crowd after checking in. #Pacers – 11:03 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lance Stephenson checks in for the Pacers. Hopefully, if God is good, we’ll get a guitar solo. – 11:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze with a nice up and under finish. Lakers call timeout leading the #Pacers 15-12. – 10:56 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Bitadze + Duarte minutes. I will be closely tracking these with Turner sidelined. – 10:56 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon draws a foul on Avery Bradley. He looks explosive, so this is encouraging. #Pacers trail 15-10 after Brogdon’s two made FTs. – 10:53 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon scores on a blow by layup. Looked pretty good on that move. #Pacers – 10:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Nice start for the Lakers defensively, as Indy opens 1 for 5 on mostly contested perimeter shots.

LAL took advantage with a 7-0 run to make it 9-2 into the first time out, with an and-1 FT from LeBron still coming. – 10:47 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It’s a 9-2 start for the Lakers after that LeBron twirling and-one basket. Indiana’s offense, as expected, is not so good to start. – 10:46 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Fifteen months removed from guiding the Lakers to the championship, Frank Vogel answered questions about his job security. Again. es.pn/3nH1iSf – 10:46 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Sabonis put the #Pacers on the board with a layup. – 10:44 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Bron with a reverse layup to start the game. #Pacers – 10:43 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

14 assists ties a career-high for Ja Morant. Most since Feb. 29, 2020 vs. the Lakers. – 10:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Even as reports fly that Frank Vogel’s job is on the line, the Lakers’ coach pushed back on it before tip-off today, saying that his relationship with the front office is “healthy” and the same as it has been for his entire tenure: ocregister.com/2022/01/19/lak… – 10:28 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

If Dejounte is done for the night, he’ll finish with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes for his 8th triple-double of the season. He’s an assist shy of matching his career high posted on Oct. 26 against the Lakers. – 10:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Caris LeVert

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers are going to start the same way as they did against the Jazz, with LeBron, Ariza, Westbrook, Bradley and Dwight. – 10:02 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.

Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers are starting the same group as last game against the Pacers:

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Trevor Ariza

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 10:02 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/KpUXweb8Pf – 9:47 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who’s been out since Dec. 1 due to surgery, has entered health and safety protocols.

He’s the 12th Pacer to do so: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-in-pr… – 9:45 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Skills and drills with Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/eyEZb5LrRz – 9:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers League sources: Pacers guard TJ McConnell, already out due to right wrist surgery, has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols. – 9:22 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Frank Vogel on uncertain job security: “It’s really not up to me on whether it’s fair or not. It comes with the territory. It comes with being the Lakers coach. There’s high expectations. This fan base really cares. It’s a big market. And I wouldn’t want it any other way.” – 9:20 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Rick Carlisle said that he is hopeful Malcolm Brogdon – who’s been battling Achilles soreness and played only one game in the last month – would play tonight. Added it’s been tough without him, and that Brogdon was the team’s leader. He’s officially a game-time decision. – 9:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony (lower back tightness) will play tonight by the way. #Pacers – 9:11 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Jeremy Lamb is another game-time decision with a sore left knee. Rick Carlisle said he “believes” he’ll be available. #Pacers – 9:09 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon is a game-time decision with his sore right Achilles, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 9:07 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“There’s a very good chance he’ll play,” Rick Carlisle says of Malcolm Brogdon tonight. He’s a game time decision. – 9:07 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter is out for the Warriors vs Pacers tomorrow on the front side of a back-to-back. Nothing else notable on injury report. – 8:59 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says his relationship with the Lakers front office is “healthy” and that everyone in the organization is working together to improve the team. He says he’s “blocking out” the noise about his job security and is continuing to lock in on winning night to night. – 8:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel described the collaboration between him and the front office as “healthy” and “same it’s been the last three years.” – 8:54 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel says there’s been nothing abnormal about his level of interaction with the Lakers’ front office as of late. Business as usual. As far as speculation about his job, he says, “I wouldn’t want it any other way.” Shows there is a standard and expectation as LAL coach. – 8:52 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony returns tonight after missing the last three games with lower back tightness. – 8:50 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Carmelo Anthony, who missed the last three games with lower back tightness, is available tonight against Indiana – 8:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he hasn’t gotten feedback from the front office on his job performance in the past week – 8:49 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Carmelo Anthony is playing tonight – 8:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony will be available for tonight’s game vs the Indiana Pacers – 8:48 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Frank Vogel says Carmel Anthony will return to the lineup tonight vs. Indiana. – 8:48 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Carmelo is IN for tonight… – 8:48 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Carmelo Anthony will play for the Lakers tonight, Frank Vogel says – 8:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Carmelo Anthony is available to play today. – 8:48 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Carmelo Anthony is available tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 8:48 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.

The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Melo hasn’t tried a full court pass like that for some time, I wonder if it’s something to do with it being a National tc game? Probably over thinking it, but he has definitely dialed it back this season – 7:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: LaMarcus Aldridge’s 17 points in tonight’s first half are tied for his most points scored in a half this season.

Aldridge tallied 17 points in the second half on 10/29 vs. Indiana. – 7:54 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Lakers coach Frank Vogel now has breathing room for keeping job nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/rep… – 6:30 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Austin Reaves in slo-mo, a key play late in LAL’s win over Utah, courtesy of @LakerFilmRoom: pic.twitter.com/1GYDKnTjIy – 6:27 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James is doing all he can for the Lakers; Klay Thompson rekindles shooting flame

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 6:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):

Suns – 23rd

Warriors – 25th

Grizzlies – 29th

Jazz – 4th

Mavs – 13th

Nuggets – 24th

T’Wolves – 12th

Clippers – 5th

Lakers – 3rd

Blazers – 28th

Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM