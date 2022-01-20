Recap: Maple Leafs fizzle to a 6-3 loss

Give the Toronto Maple Leafs some credit, playoff results notwithstanding, every year since 2016 the team has found ways to improve themselves and come back a better, more complete team. This season, Kyle Dubas has surrounded his Big Four with a forward cast that would make Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl pissy; Michael Bunting has been a revelation (that a lot of smart people saw coming) and Alex Kerfoot has been a very good winger for the team. Ondřej Kaše has been excellent on the third line, and Ilya Mikheyev has been hotter than the Sun to start 2022. There’s not much need to add there, and certainly no Taylor Hall that could’ve been had for a second round pick. Not still angry about that.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO