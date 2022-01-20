ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Recap: Maple Leafs fizzle to a 6-3 loss

By There is no brigstew, only Z!
pensionplanpuppets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey it took about 20 minutes past 7:30 to start the game, and there wasn’t even a Canadiens-esque pre-game ceremony!. Okay... so the game started, I saw Brodie wait with the puck for about 10 seconds before shooting it into someone’s shin pads. Then I went to the bathroom and when...

www.pensionplanpuppets.com

pensionplanpuppets.com

Gameday: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Long Island Islanders

7:00PM - CBC, Sportsnet. The Maple Leafs swapped home dates with the Islanders, so tonight’s home game was moved south to Long Island and will be played in front of a packed house of fans who don’t know the difference between bed sheets and pyjamas. The Maple Leafs are coming in off a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers, while the Islanders have turned their season around a bit in January, posting a 5-1 record. They defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 last night.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs with a convincing win against the grinding Islanders

It’s time to play the Islanders in front of the most dedicated boo birds in hockey. The coaches duel with their “energy” players, and then the game actually starts with the Matthews line on the ice. Some offence ensues, but Auston Matthews does not draws a penalty for the action on him. Bunting gets it done, however.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

6 Maple Leafs Takeaways: 'Underrated' Rielly dominates at both ends

So, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing on Long Island?. Well, two things are guaranteed. Captain John Tavares will get booed every time he touches the puck (yep). And the Leafs will build themselves a 3-1 lead on the road (yep). But unlike Toronto’s four previous 3-1 leads on this...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Rangers#Leafs
lighthousehockey.com

Maple Leafs 3, Islanders 1: Too soon.

I’ve discovered over the last 20 hours or so that it’s hard to describe to outsiders exactly what Clark Gillies meant to the New York Islanders franchise and why his loss, in the context of so many dynasty greats, hits so hard. (Dan captured it magnificently and perfectly here, and you should read it whether you’re a longtime fan or someone just drifting by.)
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs Trade Targets: the Jake Muzzin Support Group

Give the Toronto Maple Leafs some credit, playoff results notwithstanding, every year since 2016 the team has found ways to improve themselves and come back a better, more complete team. This season, Kyle Dubas has surrounded his Big Four with a forward cast that would make Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl pissy; Michael Bunting has been a revelation (that a lot of smart people saw coming) and Alex Kerfoot has been a very good winger for the team. Ondřej Kaše has been excellent on the third line, and Ilya Mikheyev has been hotter than the Sun to start 2022. There’s not much need to add there, and certainly no Taylor Hall that could’ve been had for a second round pick. Not still angry about that.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: One last light workload week for the Leafs

The Maple Leafs will play their first home game in three weeks on Wednesday as they wrap up the lightened January schedule which eliminated some most games due to the Scotiabank Arena having an crowd capacity cap in place which meant fans could not attend and spend millions of dollars that would go to the infamous “hockey-related revenue” pool, which is divided 50-50 between the players and owners of the league.
NHL

