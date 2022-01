Edwardsburg (7-3) After losing a heartbreaking 49-48 overtime decision to Portage Central last Tuesday and falling behind Niles 19-14 at halftime Friday, Edwardsburg rebounded big by outscoring the Vikings 33-12 for a 47-31 victory. The Eddies had just one player in double figures against Portage Central, Isaac Merrill, who scored 13. But the team's top two scorers, Jacob Pegura and Luke Stowasser came through against Niles with 13 and 11, respectively. Edwardsburg can take control of the Wolverine Conference South Division race this week with wins against Sturgis and Three Rivers.

EDWARDSBURG, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO