If you have been following along, you know that Green Bay is hailed as “Title Town” due to the 13 NFL Championships. So, I got to thinking. Why isn’t Philadelphia known as the “City of Champions”? Thus far, I have profiled the Athletics, the Phillies, and the Frankford Yellow Jackets and closed the gap to 13-5. Staying in the Philadelphia football realm, the Green Bay lead will begin to shrink.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO