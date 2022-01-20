‘Queen’ Kai Ture Talks Playing a Rap Legend

Reflecting on the first season of ABC’s “Queens,” Kai Ture dishes on her audition to play young Briana, how she worked on her flow and her mother’s influence. The show follows four women in their 40s as they reunite to recapture their “Nasty B—-s” hip hop and rap fame from the...
Deep into W. Kamau Bell’s new four-part documentary, “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” panelists are asked to describe who Bill Cosby is, as if to a person who had never heard of him before. Does one lead with his phenomenal career successes as a comedian and actor? Or the crimes of which he’s been credibly accused — and for which he was convicted in 2018, before that conviction was overturned on a technicality in 2021?
REMEMBER Galina "Red" Reznikov from Orange Is The New Black? Well the actress behind the Russian inmate now looks completely different. Kate Mulgrew portrayed flame-haired prison masterchef Red in 85 episodes of the hit Netflix series between 2013 and 2019. The 66-year-old recently took to Instagram to treat her 260,000...
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
SISTER Wives' Meri Brown defended Robyn against social media trolls as she said "everyone hates" the star for breaking up the family. The polygamist family has been struggling to stay intact after Christine walked away and some other wives are considering moving on as well. Meri, 51, spoke out about...
As NBA YoungBoy taunts rappers and promotes his latest project Colors, an ex-girlfriend of his is making her commitment to him known. A woman named Lil Blue spoke out on Monday (January 24) after video emerged of her getting YoungBoy’s government name, Kentrell, tattooed on the inside of her lower lip. Apparently, the video was shared without Blue’s permission, and she had some thoughts on all the opinions circulating.
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson. “It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson." In...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Talk radio legend Michael Jackson died on Saturday, at the age of 87. He died in his Los Angeles homes after complications from Parkinson’s Disease.
Despite sharing a name with one of the most famous entertainers of all time, Michael Robin Jackson was best known for his time with KABC Radio, with whom he spent over 30 years, Jackson is widely considered as one of the best to ever grace the airwaves. For his wildly successful career, Jackson was awarded with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, four Golden Mike Awards and an induction into The...
Vivica A. Fox is speaking on behalf of her longtime “friend and sister” Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., King’s only son died by suicide on Wednesday (Jan. 19) days after his 26th birthday. During the segment of her show Cocktails with...
Cardi B is demanding justice in the death of a Black woman in Connecticut who died in her home the day after she had a date with a White man. The 29-year-old Bronx rapper tweeted to her 21.4 million Twitter followers that the media mishandled the facts while police have not questioned the White man as a suspect because of his race.
Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Jennifer Hudson’s name is already written in the Academy Awards history books. At 25, she became the youngest Black woman to ever win an acting Oscar for her turn as Effie White in “Dreamgirls” (2006). She’s also the first to do it for a debut role. Her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has her contending for two possible Oscar nominations: lead actress and original song, for the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” co-written by Carole King and Jamie Alexander Hartman. Already a Tony Award away from EGOT status, she could break another record if she...
Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
A number of high-profile names have shared their support for Regina King following the death of her son, Ian Alexander Jr, at the age of 26.It was announced yesterday that King’s son had died, with the actor saying in a statement: “We are devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” she continued. “Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”Celebrities including Josh Gad, Octavia Spencer and Missy Elliott have sent their support and condolences to King.Aunjanue Ellis, who...
The money challenge has taken social media by storm over the last several days. A sizable roster of rappers and celebrities have participated in the challenge in a plethora of ways — whether they’re using actual cash to spell out a phrase or making a point by using toilet paper to spell out things such as “IRS Watching.”
