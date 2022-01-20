California YouTubers Efforts to Support the NW Angle

Mike Savlen, a native of Plymouth, Massachusetts, has always been a passionate outdoorsman, angler, and artist. He sold his first painting at 16, but it took him many years and a long, incredible journey before becoming a full-time artist. This journey took him all around the world and he held jobs in many different professions. From working as a commercial fisherman to owning a nightclub and a construction business, enlisting in both the United States Army and the Navy, Mike has nearly done it all. However, he was never quite able to find the happiness in those jobs that painting brought him. Through all his ventures, his true love always remained being outside experiencing nature and fishing, and Savlen’s art is how he learned to express his deep love for the outdoors. After his second military enlistment, he rolled the dice, and at age 37, plunged into painting as a profession in 2000. By 2005, he was a full-time artist and opened Savlen Studios in Key West, Florida, with his wife Donna-Lee Savlen.

