ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kennel Club Special Guest Austin Versteeg Hypes Up This Week's Gonzaga Game

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0unw_0dqWN1O900

Get to know another member of our the Kennel Club aka the best student section around. This week it's Gonzaga senior Austin Versteeg who joins host Dan Dickau on Gonzaga Nation.

Hear how he fell in love with the student section and about the passion that fuels Austin to help push them to new levels.

Austin talks with Dan Dickau about what they have planned for the USF Dons this week.

Can't watch it? You can always listen to Gonzaga Nation on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GonzagaNation.net

Holmgren and Traore split WCC Freshman of the Week honors

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren has been awarded the West Coast Conference co-Freshman of the Week award in tandem with BYU forward Fousseynii Traore. This is Holmgren’s sixth time receiving the honors this season and Traore’s third time. It’s the first time this season that the award has been split between two players, and Homgren and Traore are the only two players to receive the award multiple times this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GonzagaNation.net

This Week in WCC Basketball January 24th Edition

This week on the WCC Weekly Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau looks at the standings in the conference and where teams might fit in the playoff picture going forward. He elaborates on why he believes that this year will be a four team NCAA tournament appearance from the WCC and who he thinks those teams might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
City
Austin, TX
GonzagaNation.net

John Stockton suspended from Gonzaga home games over mask mandate

John Stockton has had his season tickets at Gonzaga men’s basketball home games suspended by the university for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. In an interview with The Spokesman Review, Stockton confirmed that his disagreements with the university’s mask mandate while being a public figure resulted in GU pulling his tickets for Zags games at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
37
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy