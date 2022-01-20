ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Married at First Sight': 5 Key Moments From 'Beantown Wedding Throw Down' (RECAP)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 3, "Beantown Wedding Throw Down."]. Married at First Sight is wrapping up the wedding phase of Season 14 in its latest episode, "Beantown Wedding Throw Down.". The installment focuses on the newly-married...

Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Olajuwon Reveals the Turning Point of His 'Playboy' Days Before Marrying Katina (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight star Olajuwon has decided to ditch his playboy days in search of true love. Entrusting the job of finding his wife to the Married at First Sight experts, the Boston resident is about to meet and marry wife Katina in Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series. Prior to his big day's debut, Olajuwon opened up to PopCulture.com about his decision to get more serious about settling down.
Distractify

Mark and Lindsey Seem Like the Best Match on 'Married at First Sight' Season 14 (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 14. It's rare for Married at First Sight couples to be great matches right off the bat. But that seems to be the case with Season 14's Mark and Lindsey. When they get married, it doesn't seem like the best pairing right away, especially when Lindsey groans about Mark having cats since she does too. But in a clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 19, 2022 episode, Mark and Lindsey bond during their reception.
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Steve Reveals His Biggest Fear About Getting Matched With Noi (Exclusive)

When Boston-based bachelor Steve signed up for Married at First Sight, he already knew firsthand that matchmaking could work. The 38-year-old already has family members with successful arranged marriages, and he decided he was finally ready to take a "major risk" to find what he was looking for in a wife. Ahead of Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime show, Steve opened up to PopCulture.com about his biggest fears in getting married to a stranger.
Essence

'A Sign From God' Motivated Jasmina To Get 'Married At First Sight'

The Bostonian quickly became committed to the process of marrying a stranger on the Lifetime series even though she wasn't initially familiar with the show. If you tuned into Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency's wedding in this newest season of Married at First Sight, you witnessed Outar having a full-blown freakout. As the time to head down the aisle and meet her stranger — er, husband, beckoned, she couldn't hide her anxiety about it. She thought she was going to be sick, struggling to keep herself from losing her lunch, eventually breaking into tears as loved ones tried to give her peace of mind. Despite the understandable meltdown, she dried her tears, pulled herself together and still went through with marrying a man she didn't know, meeting him at the altar with a smile. Why? Because she was committed to the process, no matter how cold her feet got. Ahead of last night's episode, we asked Outar what drew her to MAFS, despite the fact that she hadn't watched an episode until she was ready to apply. We also quizzed her about the work she did to prepare to be someone's wife and what her hopes are for married life after meeting her Mr. in this way.
Reality Tea

Married At First Sight Recap: – Nice Day For A Wicked Wedding

Things are finally starting to get rolling on Married At First Sight.  Last week, we saw one couple get married and this week, there are two more added to the list. Honestly, I wish we could fast forward through the weddings and go straight to the honeymoon. People seem to start letting their guards down […] The post Married At First Sight Recap: – Nice Day For A Wicked Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
tvinsider.com

'Married at First Sight': Noi Shares Her Culture With Steve in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight's Season 14 weddings are almost complete as viewers head into the third episode, "Beantown Wedding Throw Down," and traditions are being shared. While the previous episode left viewers before couple-to-be Noi and Steve had a chance to meet at the altar, an exclusive sneak peek clip is teasing the couple's early interactions. In the first look, above, Noi opens up to Steve about her Laotian culture.
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy from Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight USA is back for a fourteenth season in 2022. The Lifetime show kicked off its first episode on January 5th and airs each Wednesday at 8/7c. There may be such a thing as 'love at first sight' but whether the couples on MAFS make their relationships last is a whole other ball game.
