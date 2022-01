Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 14. It's rare for Married at First Sight couples to be great matches right off the bat. But that seems to be the case with Season 14's Mark and Lindsey. When they get married, it doesn't seem like the best pairing right away, especially when Lindsey groans about Mark having cats since she does too. But in a clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 19, 2022 episode, Mark and Lindsey bond during their reception.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO