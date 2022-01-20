ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Called in National Guard to Help at Hospitals, Now They Are Being Asked to Teach

By Aaron McDade
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 40 percent spike in retirements in 2021 combined with the current surge of COVID cases has left New Mexico with a shortage of teachers and...

Comments / 15

James Weston
4d ago

This is the part where the government infiltrates everything and where everything is controlled by the state. Think China

Reply
4
Bill Colvin
3d ago

this is a bunch of b******* because there's nothing going on in the hospitals in the first place I read an article about the New Jersey national guard going to a hospital there was nothing happening nobody in their covid Ward sounds a bit weird but I think you ought to look around and see what's really going on something big is going to happen

Reply
2
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wv.gov

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice, WV National Guard report hundreds of Soldiers being trained to support hospital staff across state

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts. GOVERNOR, NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP UPDATE EFFORTS TO PROVIDE HOSPITALS WITH STAFFING SUPPORT. During Wednesday’s briefing,...
CHARLESTON, WV
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma officials pass education-related executive order as COVID-19 pandemic continues

OKLAHOMA CITY Ok. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the state of Oklahoma recently took action to help keep students in the classroom for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 18) giving employees with state agencies the ability to substitute teach without losing employment, pay […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
kelo.com

New Mexico asks National Guard to teach as COVID shuts schools

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) – New Mexico on Wednesday asked National Guard members and state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers to keep schools and daycare centers open during a surge in COVID-19 infections. State employees and Guard members who take up the call to teach will get their usual...
TAOS, NM
kpq.com

Inslee Announces Non-urgent Procedure Ban, National Guard Call-up as Part of Plan to Address Hospital Capacity

Governor Jay Inslee is saying Washington State’s hospital systems are in crisis, with recent staffing shortages adding to the Omicron surge. As a response to the situation, Inslee announced several measures Thursday meant to help address the problem. Temporary Non-urgent Procedure Ban. Governor Inslee is temporarily banning all non-urgent...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNS

Princeton Community Hospital full, calls on assistance from National Guard

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton Community Hospital is at capacity forcing them to call on the National Guard for help.  All beds in both the inpatient and intensive care units at Princeton Community Hospital are full due to the spike in COVID-19 cases within the state and across the country.   “What we’ve seen with omicron variant […]
PRINCETON, WV
107.3 KFFM

National Guard Members Helping in Yakima

Here comes the Washington State National Guard. Guard members are now being placed at hospitals around the state including Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to help with staff shortages. 100 members of the Washington National Guard are now being deployed. Governor Jay Inslee says 100 members of the guard will soon...
YAKIMA, WA
