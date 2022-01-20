ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin, Sinema Don't Budge, Senate Filibuster Reform Fails as Expected

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are intended to counter gerrymandering and voting restrictions adopted in some...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Gk vetter
4d ago

"Representatives" Are supposed to represent ALL of their people, no matter the winning party... thats whats lost recently. Thesetwo seem to be the only ones who understandBravo

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
POLITICO

Indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's legal team is trying a new play to undercut the case: questioning the credibility of a federal prosecutor with a years-long history of donating to Democrats.

It comes as Fortenberry draws a GOP primary challenge. The backstory: Fortenberry is facing three felony charges of lying to the FBI during two interviews with authorities in 2019. The indictment emerged from a case against a prominent Nigerian-born billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, who made illegal campaign contributions to Fortenberry, among other candidates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Kyrsten Sinema's intra-party troubles go from bad to worse

As recently as October 2021, Rep. Ruben Gallego was asked about the idea of challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a 2024 Democratic primary in Arizona. He rejected such talk out of hand. A few weeks later, the congressman said something noticeably different. "For me, all I care about is what...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Thune
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Vox

Democrats have had enough of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s obstruction

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is facing a series of rebukes from elected Democrats, progressive organizations, and members of her own state party after her refusal last week to support an exception to the filibuster to advance a major voting rights bill. Sinema, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), spurned a...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Senate Leaders#Democratic#Republican#D Georgia#Georgians
Idaho Capital Sun

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Newt Gingrich, Who Is Advising GOP Leadership, Floats Jail Time for Jan. 6 Committee Members

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who according to The Washington Post is now counseling Republican leadership in Congress ahead of the 2022 midterms, threatened jail time for members of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. “You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. Newt Gingrich said this morning that people serving on the J6...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

McConnell is battling Trump for loyalty of Senate GOP

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is waging a quiet campaign to keep his caucus from getting a whole lot Trumpier after the midterms. "He wants people who he knows are team players, people who are interested in solutions," said a GOP senator who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering fellow Republicans. "There are a lot of people who are running for office these days who have different agendas."
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin’s ‘Sabotage’ of Biden’s Agenda

Speaking about President Joe Biden’s stalled legislative agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders accused Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of using “sabotage” to block both Build Back Better and legislation that would shore up voting rights against Republican voter suppression. The GOP meanwhile, he said, is “laughing all the way to election day.” “You got 50 Republicans who don’t want to do anything except criticize the president,” Sanders said on CNN’s State of the Union. “You have, sadly enough, two Democrats who choose to work with the Republicans rather than the president and who have sabotaged the president’s efforts to address...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy.  - American wallet - Prioritizing bold action on climate change might be seen in progressive quarters as a no-brainer -- but proponents of realpolitik see it as something of a gamble. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
751K+
Followers
79K+
Post
730M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy