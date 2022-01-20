Danville's return from layoff ends in loss

MIFFLINBURG — To execute the kind of comeback Danville needed in the second half against Mifflinburg, the Ironmen needed perfection on both ends of the court.

However, after a nine-day layoff due to the school district’s COVID shutdown, Danville couldn’t make enough plays to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit.

The Ironmen hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Mifflinburg moved into a first place in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I with a 61-56 victory over Danville on Wednesday night.

“We had a couple of chances to make some plays, but we missed free throws, or we made a turnover,” said Danville coach Gary Grozier, whose team hadn’t played since a Jan. 10 victory over Berwick. “They were lost possessions, that we aren’t ever going to get back, and it made it tough.”

Mifflinburg (9-2 overall, 6-1 HAC-I) started hot, missing just six shots in the first half. Ethan Bomgardner had 12 first-half points for the Wildcats as Mifflinburg built a 25-5 lead early in the second quarter. The Wildcats shot 15-of-21 with Bomgardner a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.

“I thought we played with great composure offensively in the first half. We moved the ball well; we spaced the ball, well,” Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. “We executed, and we got easy shots.”

The Mifflinburg lead remained 16 points, but Carson Persing hit a 3-pointer with 7:10 left in the third quarter — his first of the game after 14 in his previous two games before the COVID break. Danville tried to climb back in the game, but were hit with seven fouls in the first 2:57 of the third quarter, putting Mifflinburg into the bonus.

The Wildcats made enough foul shots to keep its lead at double digits, but Danville had a chance to get it under 10 late in third quarter. Persing missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:04 left in the third quarter. Mifflinburg’s Lane Yoder made two big defensive plays late in the quarter, converting 2 of 4 foul shots to keep the lead at 14 points headed to the final stanza.

Mifflinburg still led 51-37 when Cannon Griffith made two foul shots with 4:12 left in the game, when Danville finally got on track offensively.

Mason Raup hit a 3-pointer as Danville (7-3, 4-2) scored 19 points over the final four minutes of the game with help from three Persing 3-pointers.

However, Mifflinburg went 6-of-8 on foul shots, and got a wide-open layup from Bomgardner with 56 seconds left to keep Danville at bay. The Ironmen got as close as four on Zach Gordon’s layup with nine seconds left in the game.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers, and it would have been a heck of a lot better if we had made them make some plays, instead of giving away so many points,” Grozier said.

Persing scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. Dameon White added 12 points and nine rebounds. Gordon finished with nine points.

Bomgardner had a game-high 21 points to lead Mifflinburg, while Griffith finished with 14 points, and Tyler Reigel added 11 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.