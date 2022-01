US equities staged a phenomenal recovery in the final few minutes of trade. The Dow and the S&P were down more than 3% at one point but both eventually ended in the green (up 0.3% at close). The risk sentiment had been soured by news that US and UK were withdrawing some non-essential staff and families from their embassies in Ukraine fearing military invasion by Russia. NATO is also keeping troops on standby and strengthening its presence in Eastern Europe. In line with the recovery in equities, the US yields bounced back and the Dollar gave up gains. The yield on 10y US treasuries had dropped to 1.71% but is now back to 1.76%. Commodity currencies had got hammered on deterioration in risk sentiment but have now recovered. The Australian Dollar is 40 pips off lows. Crude has come off highs with Brent trading close to USD 87 per barrel. Gold continues to remain elevated amid geopolitical tensions.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO