ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Adebayo offers statement on night Butler’s words lead to ejection, as Heat down Trail Blazers, 104-92

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

MIAMI — The preferred approach when your starting point guard and Sixth Man Award candidate are out probably is not to then see your leading man ejected. But that is where the Miami Heat stood late in Wednesday night’s second quarter, with Kyle Lowry missing a second consecutive game due to...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Chris Silva
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kyle Guy
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA

Coup’s Takeaways: Jimmy Butler’s Triple Double, HEAT’s Shooting Builds Early Lead As Miami Holds On Vs Lakers

1. The HEAT haven’t run into too many true small-ball lineups this season, but that’s exactly what the Los Angeles Lakers have pivoted towards in the absence of Anthony Davis (MCL sprain). They may start big with Dwight Howard (a lineup that was -10 in six first-half minutes, -13 overall), but from there they cycle through lineups featuring LeBron James and Stanley Johnson at the five. The problem for the Lakers is that with Bam Adebayo, Miami has a big who can defend small as well as anyone, so Miami had no reason to go away from their switching scheme – even when the Lakers were generating on-paper advantage matchups, the HEAT kept surprising them with double teams. And on the other end, where Carmelo Anthony was often defending center while Johnson or James took Jimmy Butler, Miami didn’t change a thing, running the same offense they always run as it produced one rim-run for Adebayo or Dewayne Dedmon after another.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Will big-big have to wait-wait for the Heat?

Q: It looks like Omer Yurtseven will force Erik Spoelstra to play him. And that’s the right way for a talented rookie to break into the rotation. But clearly Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo need to have many more reps together. Actually, I see that combo more for next season after a full training camp. The combination of their distinct talents need to be honed by Spo, who is a talented coach. — ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx Arena#The Trail Blazers
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Phil Jackson Called Out LeBron James For Traveling Every Time He Catches The Basketball If He's Off The Ball: “He Catches The Ball, Moves Both His Feet. You See It Happen All The Time.”

Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

As Zach LaVine and Javonte Green return from injuries and DeMar DeRozan rests, Ayo Dosunmu helps save the Chicago Bulls in a 111-110 win in Oklahoma City

In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy