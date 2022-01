Last month, publisher Leoful and developer Forust announced office adventure The Company Man for Nintendo Switch, a wild platformer where you brandish your keyboard as a weapon as you battle your way through an exotic and unruly workplace. Today, Leoful came back to announce that The Company Man launches on Switch with a digital release date of January 21, 2022, and it launches physically in Asia on January 26. The Company Man is available to preorder now for 10% off, and you can also download a free demo on the Switch eShop to give it a try.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO