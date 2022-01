We're down to the final eight in the battle to participate in Super Bowl LVI, and for those playing postseason Fantasy contests, there is a refreshingly light injury report for the divisional round. Quarterbacks and tight ends don't have a single representative, while running backs and receivers have only a sparse amount of walking wounded. Additionally, there is just one truly notable question mark in terms of availability coming into the weekend and one very noteworthy return from injured reserve.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO