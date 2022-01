West Virginia women’s basketball staved off a late comeback from the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to take a 61-57 victory in Stillwater on Saturday. The Mountaineers survived their trip to Gallagher-Iba Arena behind two big performances from guard KK Deans and forward Esmery Martinez. Deans notched 20 points to lead WVU in points, while Martinez notched her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points an 18 rebounds.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO