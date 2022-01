Israeli police are under fire after a report accused them of using the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to access the devices of the public, it was reported today. The claims were made by the Israeli newspaper Calcalist, which contends that its investigation proves that the spyware was used on critics of the former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The technology, which has been called “the most powerful piece of spyware ever developed,” is said to have been used on activists, politicians and journalists around the world.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO