Data transformation startup Coalesce Automation Inc. emerged from stealth mode today, bidding to solve what it says is the chief bottleneck in the data analytics supply chain. The company has just announced the launch of its Coalesce Data Transformation platform along with a $5.92 million seed funding round led by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures, and is now aiming to “revolutionize” the data transformation space. Coalesce says its platform aims to simplify the arduous process of modeling, cleansing, governing and documenting data so enterprises can access and analyze their information more easily.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO