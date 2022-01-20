How I Transformed From Being Overwhelmed To Restored, and Why I Know You Can Too

Amid 'The Great Migration,' learn the signs it's time to go and when you need a new role within your company, the same role in someone else's or an entire occupation change. More than 38 million people quit their jobs in 2021, spurring what has been called “The Great Resignation.” Everyone from healthcare workers and pastors to child care providers and restaurant employees have handed in resignation letters lately, with more than three and sometimes four million people per month walking away from their jobs since April 2021. For some, it hasn’t been hard to break ties with a gig that has brought more stress and overwhelm than opportunities for advancement. For others though, it may not be so simple. Trying to figure out if your dissatisfaction is something worth jumping ship over depends on how it’s impacting you and if you’ll be able to keep afloat when you make the leap. For many though, the impact of unpleasant work environments (whether in-person or virtual) is too hard to just keeping push through. It can be so negative that it affects everything — your work, mental, physical health, drive, confidence, and even your life away from work.

