ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Ryan Reaves: Finds first goals of season

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Reaves collected two goals in a 6-3 win over the Maple...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reaves
FanSided

New York Rangers mid-season report card

It’s the midway point of the season and time for a report card. After 41 games the Rangers are 26-11-4 and headed for a 112 point season. As a team, this group of overachievers who never give up deserves an A+. Can they keep it up? Can they get even better?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Jack Campbell#Of The Night#The Night Before#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Closes season with nine points

Succop drilled field-goal attempts of 45 and 31 yards, missed wide right on a 48-yard try and connected on all three PATs during the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Rams in their NFC divisional-round matchup Sunday. Succop's miss came early in the second quarter but loomed large later, considering the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Chips in goal, assist

Getzlaf added a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. Getzlaf helped on Derek Grant's power-play goal in the first period before bringing the score to 3-1 in the second period with his own strike. The veteran only has three goals this season in 36 contests, with just eight goals in his last 84 games stretching back to last season. He has nearly doubled his assists total from last season though with 23 helpers.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Scores first goal of season

Pateryn scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Bruins. Pateryn gave the Ducks some extra insurance in the third period with his first goal of the season. The 31-year-old has collected both of his points in the last two games. He's added 12 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances. He'll likely hang onto a third-pairing role until Josh Manson clears the COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy