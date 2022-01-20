Rangers' Ryan Reaves: Finds first goals of season

Pateryn scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Bruins. Pateryn gave the Ducks some extra insurance in the third period with his first goal of the season. The 31-year-old has collected both of his points in the last two games. He's added 12 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances. He'll likely hang onto a third-pairing role until Josh Manson clears the COVID-19 protocols.
