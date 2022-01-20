Rangers' Ryan Reaves: Finds first goals of season

Getzlaf added a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. Getzlaf helped on Derek Grant's power-play goal in the first period before bringing the score to 3-1 in the second period with his own strike. The veteran only has three goals this season in 36 contests, with just eight goals in his last 84 games stretching back to last season. He has nearly doubled his assists total from last season though with 23 helpers.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO