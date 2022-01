I am well aware that winter is STILL amongst us, but forecasters are predicting there could be a massive snowstorm could be paying a visit to The Berkshires and all across New England to round out the month of January. Keep in mind, this is a pre-mature call as the exact track of precipitation exactly determines if this "so-called storm" heads north and here are the likely components on whether this is a hit OR a miss:

FLORIDA, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO