Military

Pentagon releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: AP. This image from video, released by the Department of Defense, from video footage, shows a fire in the aftermath of a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 29, 2021, that killed 10 civilians. It marks the first public release of video footage of the Aug. 29 strike, which...

WASHINGTON — Newly declassified surveillance footage provides additional insights about the final minutes and aftermath of a botched U.S. drone strike last year in Kabul, Afghanistan, showing how the military made a life-or-death decision based on imagery that was fuzzy, hard to interpret in real time and prone to confirmation bias.
MILITARY
